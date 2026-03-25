The Weekly Hill Update - March 23, 2026

Below is this week’s congressional update by BakerHostetler’s Federal Policy team. We’ll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- As war in Iran enters its fourth week, President Donald Trump this morning said the U.S. will pause strikes on energy infrastructure during talks with Iran – which the Iranian government has denied.
- The Senate plans to vote on the nomination of Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to replace outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
- Trump will travel to Miami to speak at a Saudi investment conference.
HOUSE
- The House will hold floor votes tomorrow through Friday.
- The Judiciary Committee will hold an oversight hearing Wednesday with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires.
- Also Wednesday, the Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on arms control.
- The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate will vote on Mullin’s nomination to be Secretary of Homeland Security.
- Tomorrow, the Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing on arms control.
- The Banking Committee will hold a hearing Thursday on reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank with President and Chairman John Jovanovic.
- The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- Trump will visit Memphis today to highlight public safety efforts.
- He is scheduled to speak at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative Institute in Miami on Friday.
- Also Friday, Trump will host a celebration of agriculture on the White House South Lawn.
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