ARTICLE
25 March 2026

The Weekly Hill Update - March 23, 2026

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
Below is this week’s congressional update by BakerHostetler’s Federal Policy team. We’ll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
United States Government, Public Sector
Adam J. Higgins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Below is this week’s congressional update by BakerHostetler’s Federal Policy team. We’ll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

  • As war in Iran enters its fourth week, President Donald Trump this morning said the U.S. will pause strikes on energy infrastructure during talks with Iran – which the Iranian government has denied.
  • The Senate plans to vote on the nomination of Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to replace outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
  • Trump will travel to Miami to speak at a Saudi investment conference.

HOUSE

  • The House will hold floor votes tomorrow through Friday.
  • The Judiciary Committee will hold an oversight hearing Wednesday with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires.
  • Also Wednesday, the Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on arms control.
  • The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate will vote on Mullin’s nomination to be Secretary of Homeland Security.
  • Tomorrow, the Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing on arms control.
  • The Banking Committee will hold a hearing Thursday on reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank with President and Chairman John Jovanovic.
  • The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • Trump will visit Memphis today to highlight public safety efforts.
  • He is scheduled to speak at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative Institute in Miami on Friday.
  • Also Friday, Trump will host a celebration of agriculture on the White House South Lawn.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Adam J. Higgins
Adam J. Higgins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More