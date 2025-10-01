FCC Consent Decree With Vonage Highlights Heightened Scrutiny Of Regulatory Compliance Obligations

On September 25, 2025, the FCC's Enforcement Bureau released an Order and Consent Decree resolving a multi-year investigation into Vonage Holdings Corp. (Vonage) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vonage Business Inc. The investigation examined alleged failures to:

Maintain current registration information in the FCC's CORES database;

File timely and accurate annual and quarterly Telecommunications Reporting Worksheets (Forms 499-A and 499-Q); and

Fully and timely contribute to the Universal Service Fund (USF), Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) Fund, North American Numbering Plan (NANP) administration, and annual FCC regulatory fees.

To resolve these matters, Vonage agreed to:

Pay a $2,000,000 settlement;

Implement a three-year Compliance Plan overseen by a designated Compliance Officer;

Adopt enhanced operating procedures, internal compliance manuals, and mandatory training for employees involved in reporting and contributions; and

File periodic compliance reports with the FCC.

Key Takeaways for the Industry

Accuracy and Timeliness Are Critical – The FCC emphasized that late or inaccurate Form 499 filings undermine the integrity of federal support mechanisms and give violators an unfair competitive advantage. The Vonage matter underscores the Bureau's increasing intolerance for even inadvertent lapses, particularly when they affect USF and TRS contributions. Systemic Failures Attract Significant Penalties – Vonage's issues spanned several years, involving at least 28 separate filing violations and subsequent underpayments exceeding $4 million across USF, TRS, NANP, and regulatory fees. Although Vonage ultimately made true-up payments, the FCC still imposed a significant monetary penalty and a binding compliance program. Compliance Plans as an Enforcement Tool – The Consent Decree highlights the FCC's reliance on forward-looking compliance measures. Companies subject to similar investigations should expect not just monetary penalties but also structural reforms—including training, reporting obligations, and senior management accountability. Implications for Competitive Carriers, VoIP Providers, and SaaS-Telecom Hybrids – The decision signals that all service providers with federal reporting and contribution obligations remain firmly on the FCC's enforcement radar, regardless of size or market segment. This includes VoIP providers, CPaaS platforms, and other hybrid service providers that may underestimate their compliance burdens.

This enforcement action serves as a reminder that regulatory compliance lapses—even when corrected—can result in multimillion-dollar penalties and long-term oversight obligations. Providers should carefully evaluate their internal compliance systems, verify the accuracy of past and current reporting, and proactively remediate deficiencies before they draw regulatory scrutiny.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.