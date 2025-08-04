Telephone And Texting Compliance News — July 2025

We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

In this month's Regulatory Update, we discuss comments of support and disagreement filed by multiple industry groups in response to the FCC's rulemaking proceeding aimed at shoring up the nation's telecommunications networks against unlawful robocalls.

In our Litigation Update, we explore two recent TCPA decisions. In Fluker v. Ally Financial, Inc., the Sixth Circuit delivered a clear message to litigants pursuing claims under the TCPA: high call volume alone is not enough. And in fallout from the Supreme Court's decision in McLaughlin Chiropractic Assocs., Inc. v. McKesson Corp., the Central District of Illinois has held that text messages do not trigger internal and national Do Not Call claims.

In This Edition

Regulatory Update

Litigation Updates

