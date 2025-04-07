What's New In Wireless - April 2025

The wireless industry has revolutionized the way we connect, from facilitating teleworking, distance learning, and telemedicine to allowing the American public to interact virtually in almost all other aspects of their daily lives. Leading policymakers – federal regulators and legislators – are making it a top priority to ensure that the wireless industry has the tools and resources it needs to keep pace with this evolving landscape. This blog provides monthly updates on actions by federal regulatory bodies responsible for communications policy and Congressional efforts to support wireless connectivity. And this month we highlight the FCC's request for comments on procedures for auctioning spectrum that can be used for commercial wireless services and to fully reimburse service providers for removing and replacing insecure equipment.

Regulatory Actions and Initiatives

Spectrum

The FCC Seeks Comment on Procedures for the Auction of AWS-3 Spectrum. On March 11, 2025, the FCC released a Public Notice seeking comment on the procedures it should use to auction 200 licenses in the 1695-1710 MHz, 1755-1780 MHz, and 2155-2180 MHz bands (together, the "AWS-3" bands). As we previously reported, the FCC does not currently have authority to conduct spectrum auctions generally, but it is statutorily obligated to auction the AWS-3 bands by June 23, 2026, so that auction proceeds can be used to fully fund the agency's Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, known as the rip-and-replace program. The Public Notice generally proposes standard auction procedures for the AWS-3 bands (designated as Auction 113), including an ascending clock auction format. However, unlike other spectrum auctions, the FCC would require that applicants submit a signed statement acknowledging that their operations in the 1755-1780 MHz band may be subject to interference from federal systems in certain geographic zones, they must accept interference from such federal systems in those zones, and they have considered these risks before submitting any bids for applicable licenses. This acknowledgement is consistent with a previous acknowledgement applicants were required to submit when the spectrum was initially auctioned in 2014.Comments and reply comments on the Public Notice are due April 10, 2025, and April 25, 2025, respectively.

The FCC Denies C-Band Relocation Payment Clearinghouse Appeal. The FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau ("WTB") released a Memorandum Opinion and Order denying Anuvu License Holdings LLC's ("Anuvu") appeal of the C-band Relocation Payment Clearinghouse's ("RPC") decision to deny part of Anuvu's reimbursement claims.Anuvu filed two claims with the RPC for reimbursement, seeking a total of almost $1.3 million for system modifications performed at its Holmdel, New Jersey, and Raisting, Germany, earth station sites. The RPC approved Anuvu's claim for the Holmdel site, but denied the claim for the Raisting site. In doing so, the RPC relied on footnote 535 in the C-band Report and Order ("Order"), which, in response to an ex parte filing from Intelsat, states that "costs associated with constructing facilities outside of the United States will not be considered compensable relocation costs." The WTB found that (i) FCC practice in a rulemaking proceeding is to address individual comments in the record as part of the broader policy discussion informing the adoption of generally applicable final rules; and (ii) the "construction" of facilities includes the renovation or repurposing of existing sites. The WTB also determined that Anuvu was not required to make the system modifications for which it sought reimbursement, as required by the Order. The WTB therefore found that the RPC acted in accordance with the FCC's rules, guidance, and policies with respect to Anuvu's claims and correctly interpreted the plain language of the Order.

The FCC Permits the Wind Down of Relocation Efforts in the 3.45 GHz Band. The WTB released a Public Notice on March 14, 2025, granting the request of Summit Ridge Group, LLC ("Summit Ridge") – the Reimbursement Clearinghouse overseeing the relocation of incumbents in the 3.45 GHz band so that the spectrum can be made available for commercial wireless services – to wind down and suspend operations. The WTB found that Summit Ridge completed all necessary activities related to the 3.45 GHz relocation reimbursement process and that its termination is consistent with FCC orders and rules. The grant was effective immediately upon release of the Public Notice, and the WTB instructs Summit Ridge to retain its records of the 3.45 GHz relocation reimbursement processes until March 14, 2030.

Wireless Networks and Equipment

The FCC Seeks Comment on Streamlining Environmental Reviews. On March 31, 2025, the FCC released a Public Notice seeking comment on CTIA's Petition for Rulemaking to update the FCC's rules implementing the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA"), which would, in turn, facilitate wireless broadband deployment. CTIA's Petition, among other things, requests that the FCC revise its rules to provide that wireless facility deployments pursuant to a geographic area license that do not require antenna structure registration are not major federal actions under NEPA. CTIA also requests that the FCC "ensur[e] that any facilities that remain governed by NEPA are subject to a review process with clear timelines and predictable standards." Comments and reply comments on the Public Notice are due April 30, 2025, and May 15, 2025, respectively.

The FCC Announces a New Initiative Against Chinese Equipment Manufacturers. On March 21, 2025, FCC Chairman Carr issued a News Release announcing that the FCC has launched an investigation into the ongoing U.S. operations of Chinese Communist Party-aligned businesses whose equipment or services were placed on the FCC's Covered List. The News Release notes that the FCC sent letters of inquiry and at least one subpoena to the entities named on the Covered List, is gathering additional information, and will determine what additional actions may be necessary.Chairman Carr is quoted as saying that he will "close any loopholes" that have allowed entities on the covered list to continue doing business in the U.S. on a private or "unregulated" business.

NTIA Extends the Application Deadline for Funding to Support Open RAN. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration ("NTIA") announced on March 4, 2025, that it is extending the deadline for the submission of applications for the third round of funding from the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund. Previously, applications submitted in response to the third Notice of Funding Opportunity, which announced the availability of, and established procedures for requesting, funding were initially due March 17, 2025. They are now due April 16, 2025. Funding from this third round will be targeted to fund the development of software solutions that:

Use Open RAN innovations to generate value for industry verticals, such as utilities, mining, manufacturing and others; and

Reduce the cost and complexity of multi-vendor integration through automation.

Funding from the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund is intended "to foster competition and innovation across the global telecommunications ecosystem, lower costs for consumers and network operators, and strengthen the 5G and successor wireless technology supply chains."

The FCC Reminds Rip-and-Replace Support Recipients of Their Status Update Deadline. The FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau released a Public Notice on March 10, 2025, reminding all rip-and-replace support recipients of their obligation to file a status update with the FCC by April 3, 2025. Support recipients are under the continuing obligation to file status updates every 90 days until they file their final certification.

Wireless Funding

The FCC Seeks Input on Requests to Reconsider Rules for its 5G Fund. On February 26, 2025, the FCC released a Public Notice announcing that two Petitions for Reconsideration – one filed by the Coalition of Rural Wireless Carriers and one filed by the Rural Wireless Association – have been filed seeking reconsideration of certain decisions the FCC made in its Second Report and Order related to the 5G Fund.As we previously reported, the 5G Fund would make up to $9 billion available in federal funding to bring voice and 5G mobile broadband service to rural areas.The Second Report and Order established, among other things, the areas eligible for support and requirements related to the use of broadband coverage map data.Oppositions to the Petitions were due March 31, 2025, and replies to oppositions will be due April 8, 2025.

Legislative Efforts

The House Reintroduces a Bill That Would Establish a 6G Task Force. On March 27, 2025, Representatives Matsui, Allen, and Walberg reintroduced the Future Uses of Technology Upholding Reliable and Enhanced ("FUTURE") Networks Act, which directs the FCC to establish a 6G Task Force that would include stakeholders from the communications industry, public interest organizations, and representatives from the Federal government, among others. The 6G Task Force would be responsible for reporting on 6G wireless technology, including the status of industry-led standards setting, the limitations of 6G, and how entities across all levels of government can leverage 6G.The bill is currently in committee.

The House Reintroduces a Bill That Would Require NTIA to Discuss the Benefits of Open RAN With Small Providers. Representatives Carter and Hudson reintroduced the Open RAN Outreach Act on March 11, 2025. If enacted, it would require NTIA to conduct outreach and provide technical assistance to small communications network providers to (i) raise awareness of the benefits, uses, and challenges of Open Radio Access Networks and other open network architectures, and (ii) discuss their participation in the Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Grant Program (see above).The bill is currently in committee.

The House Reintroduces a Bill to Promote U.S. Leadership in Standards-Setting Bodies. On March 3, 2025, Representatives Kean, Dingell, Walberg, and Clarke, reintroduced the Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act of 2025, which would promote U.S. leadership in setting international wireless standards for 5G networks and future generations of wireless communications networks by requiring NTIA, in consultation with the National Institute of Standards and Technology, to encourage a wide variety of trusted stakeholders to participate in standards-setting bodies and offer technical expertise to those stakeholders to facilitate their participation. The bill is currently in committee.

