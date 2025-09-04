Stop ERP Failures: Critical Mistakes To Avoid In Your Digital Transformation (Video)

The likelihood that your ERP project will take longer than expected, be more challenging than anticipated, and cost more than initially estimated is exceptionally high.
- Common causes of ERP project failure include inadequate requirements gathering, unrealistic timelines, insufficient testing, and resistance to change.
- What can you do to maximize success?
I talk about this in my latest video.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.