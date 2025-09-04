ARTICLE
4 September 2025

Stop ERP Failures: Critical Mistakes To Avoid In Your Digital Transformation (Video)

TS
Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Contributor

Taft Stettinius & Hollister logo
Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.
Explore Firm Details
The likelihood that your ERP project will take longer than expected, be more challenging than anticipated, and cost more than initially estimated is exceptionally high.
United States Strategy
Marcus S. Harris
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The likelihood that your ERP project will take longer than expected, be more challenging than anticipated, and cost more than initially estimated is exceptionally high.

  • Common causes of ERP project failure include inadequate requirements gathering, unrealistic timelines, insufficient testing, and resistance to change.
  • What can you do to maximize success?

I talk about this in my latest video.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marcus S. Harris
Marcus S. Harris
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More