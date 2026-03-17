How Does A Corporation's S Corporation History Affect A Taxpayer's Eligibility To Claim Section 1202's Gain Exclusion?

Section 1202 provides an exclusion from capital gains when a taxpayer sells qualified small business stock ("QSBS"), assuming all eligibility requirements are satisfied.1 The One Big Beautiful Bill Act ("OBBBA") further enhanced Section 1202's benefits for QSBS issued after July 4, 2025. Section 1045 provides for the tax-free rollover of gain from the sale of QSBS into replacement QSBS, again assuming all eligibility requirements are satisfied. See the QSBS library for articles discussing Sections 1202 and 1045.

The federal income tax benefits associated with claiming Section 1202's gain exclusion or rolling over QSBS sales proceeds under Section 1045 are usually significant. Excluding $10 million of capital gain when QSBS is sold translates into $2.38 million (long-term capital gains rate of 20% plus net investment income tax rate of 3.8%) of tax savings at the federal level.2 OBBBA increased the standard per-taxpayer, per QSBS issuer gain exclusion cap to $15 million for QSBS issued after July 4, 2025. Rolling proceeds from the sale of QSBS into replacement QSBS under Section 1045 not only defers gain but also positions a taxpayer to claim Section 1202's gain exclusion if the replacement QSBS is transferred in a taxable sale or exchange, assuming all eligibility requirements are met.

A determination should be made that each eligibility requirement can be adequately substantiated before a taxpayer claims a QSBS related benefit. See the articles "Substantiating the right to claim QSBS tax benefits (Part 1)" and "Substantiating the right to claim QSBS tax benefits (Part 2)."

A key aspect of substantiating eligibility to claim QSBS benefits is establishing whether the stock qualified as QSBS when a taxable transfer occurs and the taxpayer must report capital gain. Everyone associated with QSBS knows that C corporation status plays an important role in determining whether stock qualifies as QSBS. What is often less understood, however, is how a history of S corporation status can affect the QSBS status. This article addresses the intersection of QSBS and S corporations.

1. Can stock issued by an S corporation qualify as QSBS?

No.

Section 1202(a)(1) provides a gain exclusion for "qualified small business stock" (QSBS). Section 1202(c)(1)(A) defines "qualified small business stock" means any stock in a C corporation, if as of the date of issuance, such corporation is a "qualified small business." Section 1202(e)(4) defines "qualified small business" as a domestic (US) corporation which is a C corporation. These provisions explicitly confirm that stock is not QSBS unless at the time of issuance, the issuer is a domestic (US) C corporation.

One argument we have seen made is that an S corporation's stock should be treated as having been issued by a C corporation where stock of a newly-organized corporation is issued on Day 1 and the S corporation election is later, but effective back to Day 1. The argument is that the corporation was not an S corporation on Day 1. Unfortunately, tax authorities are clear that when the S corporation election is made effective as of Day 1, the stock issued on Day 1 would be treated as having been issued by an S corporation.

2. Can a former S corporation issue QSBS?

Yes.

A corporation whose tax status changes from that of an S corporation to a C corporation is thereafter eligible to issue QSBS, so long as at the time of issuance all Section 1202 eligibility requirements are satisfied. But, as noted above, any stock issued while the corporation was an S corporation will not qualify as QSBS, even after the corporation converts to C corporation status.

A common but unfortunate result is for the founders of a former S corporation to discover just before selling their business for a large number that while investors and employees are eligible to take advantage of Section 1202's gain exclusion because the corporation was a C corporation when they were issued stock, the founders are not eligible because their stock was issued while the business operated as an S corporation. As discussed below, this result can be avoided with proper planning.

3. Can Section 1202's gain exclusion be claimed if the issuing corporation (or its successor) is an S corporation when the stock is sold or exchanged?

No.

Section 1202(a)(1) provides a gain exclusion for "qualified small business stock" (QSBS). Section 1202(c) defines "qualified small business stock" means any stock in a C corporation. These two provisions explicitly confirm that the gain exclusion is available only when the issuing corporation is a C corporation at the time the stock is sold or exchanged.

4. Can Section 1202's gain exclusion be claimed if there is some period of S corporation status after QSBS is issued by a domestic (US) C corporation?

Yes, but only if Section 1202's "substantially all" requirement is satisfied.

Section 1202(a)(1) provides a gain exclusion for "qualified small business stock" (QSBS). Section 1202(c)(2)(A) provides that stock is not QSBS unless, during substantially all of the taxpayer's holding period for such stock, the corporation issuing the QSBS is a C corporation. No tax authority addressing Section 1202 defines "substantially all." Other tax authorities interpreting the phrase "substantially all" suggest that the phrase would be interpreted to mean somewhere between 80% and 95% of the applicable time period.

5. Can an S corporation own QSBS?

Yes. But there are some limitations that should be kept in mind.

Section 1202(g) provides that "pass-thru" entities can own QSBS and that an S corporation is a pass-thru entity. If an S corporation acquires QSBS, taxpayers who were stockholders on the date the S corporation acquired the QSBS are eligible to claim Section 1202's gain exclusion when the S corporation sells the QSBS and capital gain flows through on Schedule K-1s.

A stockholder's eligibility to claim Section 1202's gain exclusion is limited to the "interest" held (shares of S corporation stock) on the date the S corporation acquired QSBS. The same holds true with respect to the ability to participate in the rollover of proceeds from the sale of a QSBS investment into replacement QSBS under Section 1045. Section 1202 does not provide that a transferee of S corporation stock steps into the shoes of the transferor with respect to the "interest" of the transferor in the S corporation's QSBS. This is a problem both with respect to gifting and transfers at death of S corporation stock. If an S corporation intends to acquire QSBS, all voluntary transfers should occur before the S corporation acquires QSBS. What happens when S corporation stock is transferred at death is a grey area — there is no explicit tax authority supporting the position that the transferee (the estate or beneficiaries) can benefit from the deceased stockholder's "interest" in QSBS. Nor does Section 1202 provide that stock retains its QSBS status if distributed in-kind — this would in any event trigger a deemed taxable sale of the QSBS. All of this makes S corporation ownership of QSBS possible but certainly troublesome from a planning standpoint.

6. What is the best way to convert an operating business from an S corporation to a C corporation if the owners want to maximize QSBS benefits?

If a corporation merely terminates its S election, none of stock issued while an S corporation would later qualify for QSBS treatment, but stock issued after conversion would potentially be eligible for QSBS status. Understandably, S corporation stockholders want the benefits of holding QSBS when the decision is made to convert. Typically, this is accomplished through a restructuring that results in the S corporation becoming a stockholder of a C corporation that issues QSBS to the S corporation and owns and operates the historic business. In many cases a Type F reorganization is part of the restructuring. If a restructuring is undertaken, any appreciation in the business assets prior to the restructuring is not eligible to offset with Section 1202's gain exclusion, but the S corporation stockholders should be able to offset gain associated with future appreciation with Section 1202's gain exclusion.

For example, if S corporation stockholders restructure at a point when the corporation's assets are valued at $10 million (assume zero tax basis), and the S corporation holding company later sells QSBS for $150 million, the first $10 million of gain would not be eligible for Section 1202's gain exclusion, but the next $100 million (10 times $10 million) would be eligible for exclusion applying Section 1202's "10X gain exclusion cap."

See the article "Advanced Section 1202 (QSBS) Planning for S Corporations."

Footnotes

1. There are a number of articles on the FBT Gibbons website addressing the benefits of Section 1202's gain exclusion and the various eligibility requirements and planning issues associated with seeking and obtaining Section 1202's benefits. The website also includes several articles focused on Section 1045's tax-free rollover of original QSBS sales proceeds into replacement QSBS. See FBT Gibbons' QSBS library. For a discussion of OBBBA, see the article authored by Scott Dolson and Brian Masterson, "One Big Beautiful Bill Act Doubles Down on QSBS Benefits for Startup Investors."

Section 1202 has gain exclusion caps that generally functions to limit a stockholder gain exclusion from a single issuer of QSBS to the greater of $10 million or 10 times the stockholder's aggregate basis in QSBS sold during the taxable year for stock issued prior to July 5, 2025, and $15 million or 10 times the stockholder's aggregate basis in QSBS sold during the taxable year for stock issued after July 4, 2025, subject to subsequent inflation adjustments set forth in amended Section 1202.

This article focuses on federal income taxes. Many states follow the federal treatment of QSBS. California, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Alabama do not have a corresponding gain exclusion.