Understanding Sales Tax Versus VAT For Your Global Business

Key Takeaways:

Understanding the differences between U.S. sales and use tax and VAT/GST helps global businesses stay compliant, manage risk, and protect cash flow.

VAT is charged at every stage of the supply chain, while U.S. sales tax applies at final sale, creating distinct reporting and documentation requirements.

Businesses operating internationally must track jurisdictional rules, invoicing standards, and cross-border obligations to avoid penalties and compliance gaps.

Indirect tax obligations are evolving rapidly as governments modernize their rules for the digital economy. If your organization is working across borders, understanding the differences between U.S. sales and use tax and global value-added tax (VAT)/goods and services tax (GST) systems is essential for managing your risk and supporting compliance.

While both systems are forms of indirect consumption tax, they operate under different structures, reporting requirements, and points of taxation. These differences can significantly impact how tax is collected, remitted, and documented across jurisdictions.

The table below outlines key differences between these two systems:

U.S. Sales and Use Tax VAT and GST Description A single-stage tax levied on the final sale or purchase of goods. A broadly based consumption tax assessed on most goods and services at each stage of the supply chain, from production through distribution. Who Bears the Cost The end-consumer. Each business in the value chain charges VAT on sales and can reclaim VAT on purchases, with the end-consumer bearing the final cost. Tax Authorities U.S. state and/or local governments. National governments, but some countries also have local-level taxes. Taxability of Services Services are generally not taxable. Services are generally taxable, with exceptions for essential services deemed critical to public interest, such as healthcare, education, financial services, and public transportation. Tax Rates Calculated as a percentage of the total final sale price. Jurisdictions set their own rates. Within a jurisdiction, rates are generally the same on taxable sales or purchases with some exceptions. Calculated on the value added at each stage of production, with rates varying by sale and purchase type. Some products and services, such as basic food staples, prescription medication, and water services, may qualify for reduced or zero rate VAT. Local or Country-Specific Taxes Some states do not have sales or use tax but local jurisdictions within those states may have their own sales and use tax. In addition to VAT and GST, which are used by most jurisdictions outside the U.S., some countries, such as Canada and Brazil, have their own indirect consumption taxes at the federal and local levels. Reporting Requirements Filing frequency (monthly, quarterly, annually) is assigned by the state or local tax authority, based on the volume of sales and tax liability. Most states require reporting on an accrual basis.

Required information includes total sales, exempt sales, and purchases subject to use tax. Reporting frequency (monthly, quarterly, annually, or real-time reporting), varies across jurisdictions. Some European countries have adopted the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) standard audit file for tax (SAF-T) guidelines for filing electronic returns. More reporting requirements specific to the European Union (EU) include European Community (EC) Sales Listings and Intrastat Reporting. Invoicing Requirements Specific requirements vary by jurisdiction. Detailed VAT invoices are needed, although specifics vary by jurisdiction. Many jurisdictions have also adopted e-invoicing mandates. Additional Compliance Considerations Companies must: Apply sourcing rules to figure out the exact jurisdiction for tax collection. Manage customer-provided exemption certificates. Provide exemption certificates to vendors to claim exemption from tax on some purchases. Some cross-border transactions and transactions within the EU carry reverse-charge mechanisms, which shift the liability for reporting and remitting VAT from the supplier to the customer.

How MGO Can Help You Strengthen Your Global Indirect Tax Strategy

Navigating indirect taxes across multiple authorities requires both technical knowledge and practical experience. MGO’s International Tax team helps organizations evaluate their tax exposure, design processes aligned with applicable compliance requirements, and implement strategies that support efficiency and reduce risk.

Whether you are expanding internationally, modernizing your systems, or preparing for regulatory changes, our team can guide you through the complexities of sales tax, use tax, and VAT/GST requirements. We will make an initial assessment of your current situation — which protocols are in place, which are not — and provide recommendations based on our experience with best practices across jurisdictions.