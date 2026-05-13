Global Tax Trends To Watch: Key Developments From WLG’s Tax & Private Wealth Group

Taken together, these developments reinforce that tax changes are not occurring in isolation. As governments continue to revise their tax frameworks, businesses and individuals alike are seeking coordinated cross-border advice to assess both risk and opportunity.

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Tax policy continues to evolve rapidly across jurisdictions, with governments increasingly using tax frameworks to influence economic activity, regulate cross-border investment, and respond to changing patterns of wealth mobility. Those themes emerged during a recent discussion hosted by WLG’s Tax & Private Wealth Group, where lawyers from multiple jurisdictions shared developments from the past 12 months and what they are watching in the period ahead.

Tax Policy Is Being Used to Shape Economic Behavior

Tax policy is increasingly being deployed to support broader economic and regulatory objectives.

In India, recent reforms have focused on simplifying the country’s tax regime, including proposed changes to the Income Tax Act and reductions in GST slabs aimed at streamlining the indirect tax system. These measures are intended to improve the business environment and reduce disputes.

Across Europe, tax developments are increasingly tied to broader trade and regulatory initiatives. Recent examples include the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, which will affect imports from certain non-EU jurisdictions, along with VAT in the Digital Age reforms and customs modernization efforts.

Evolving free trade agreements and tariff considerations further illustrate the growing intersection between tax, customs, and cross-border business planning.

Jurisdictions Are Competing for Mobile Wealth and Talent

Tax considerations continue to influence where high-net-worth individuals and businesses choose to locate.

Several European jurisdictions maintain preferential tax regimes designed to attract internationally mobile individuals, including Poland’s lump-sum taxation regime and favorable inbound tax structures in Italy. At the same time, changes in the United Kingdom and other markets are prompting some individuals to reassess residency and wealth-planning structures.

Switzerland remains a key jurisdiction in private wealth planning discussions, while continued migration to lower-tax U.S. states—particularly Texas—reflects the ongoing impact of domestic tax competition.

Together, these developments point to increasing competition among jurisdictions seeking to attract both investment and individual wealth.

Enforcement and Transparency Continue to Increase

Tax authorities are also expanding enforcement efforts and increasing transparency requirements.

International information-sharing mechanisms such as the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) are being used more actively to identify offshore income and assets. In China, this has contributed to increased enforcement relating to overseas income of high-net-worth individuals.

Elsewhere, reporting and compliance obligations continue to expand through measures such as DAC7 implementation, digital reporting mandates, and e-invoicing requirements.

At the multinational level, implementation of Pillar Two global minimum tax rules and related reporting obligations is adding further complexity for businesses operating across borders.

Tax Changes Are Creating New Cross-Border Advisory Opportunities

As tax regimes evolve, clients increasingly require coordinated advice across jurisdictions and disciplines.

Demand is growing for integrated planning that brings together tax, immigration, trust and estate, and corporate structuring considerations. Recent developments in China have also contributed to restructuring and transactional opportunities, including in relation to red-chip structures and related M&A activity.

Taken together, these developments reinforce that tax changes are not occurring in isolation. As governments continue to revise their tax frameworks, businesses and individuals alike are seeking coordinated cross-border advice to assess both risk and opportunity.

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