Huntington’s Proposed PILOT “Offset” Policy Risks Undermining The Town’s Own Development Goals

The Town of Huntington is reportedly considering a policy that would require developers receiving Payment in Lieu of Taxes (“PILOT”) benefits to make additional contributions intended to offset perceived impacts...

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The Town of Huntington is reportedly considering a policy that would require developers receiving Payment in Lieu of Taxes (“PILOT”) benefits to make additional contributions intended to offset perceived impacts on taxpayers, schools, and infrastructure. As reported by Newsday, the proposal reflects rising scrutiny of tax incentives tied to major development projects. Huntington considers policy change to assist school districts in offsetting developers’ tax breaks – Newsday

The timing is significant. Huntington is actively implementing the Melville Town Center Overlay District, a long-term plan to transform aging office corridors along Route 110 into a mixed-use district with housing, retail, and public space. That effort recently produced its first major approval: Melville Crossing at 75 Maxess Road is a $130 million mixed-use development that will replace obsolete office space with roughly 400 residential units, retail space, public amenities, and workforce housing — a textbook example of the kind of reinvestment the Overlay District was designed to unlock. Huntington approves transformational Melville Town Center project – Newsday

Against that backdrop, the proposed PILOT “offset” concept introduces a conflicting message: that even approved, incentivized projects may face additional financial obligations after the fact.

How PILOTs actually work

PILOT agreements are commonly used economic development tools administered through industrial development agencies (“IDAs”). Instead of paying full property taxes under the standard assessment system, a developer enters into a negotiated agreement that temporarily replaces those taxes with scheduled payments that phase-in the new, full tax amount over time.

Typically, a PILOT structure works like this:

A project receives a property tax abatement for a defined period (often 10–30 years).

The developer makes agreed-upon “PILOT payments,” which are usually lower than full taxes in early years.

Payments often step up gradually as the project stabilizes.

After the PILOT term ends, the property returns to full taxation.

The purpose is straightforward: reduce upfront carrying costs so projects that would otherwise be financially difficult — such as large-scale redevelopment, adaptive reuse, or transit-oriented housing — can move forward. The tremendous contributions IDAs make across the State have been reported in an earlier Tax Tracker: Annual Report on the Performance of IDAs in New York State – Farrell Fritz

The Policy Tension

PILOT agreements are not giveaways – they are structured tools used by industrial development agencies to make otherwise difficult projects financially feasible in high-cost, high-friction markets. In places like Melville, where aging office stock must be converted and infrastructure upgraded, these incentives are often the difference between stagnation and a declining tax base, or reinvestment with a growing tax base.

Adding offset requirements on top of negotiated PILOT terms risks weakening the very certainty that allows projects to move forward. Development financing depends on predictability. If incentive value can be partially clawed back through separate municipal obligations, underwriting becomes more conservative, equity becomes harder to raise, and marginal projects may not proceed at all.

When incentive value becomes less predictable, financing becomes harder, fewer projects pencil out, and redevelopment slows.

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