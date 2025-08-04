GeTtin' SALTy Episode 57 | Back In The SALT: Breen Schiller On Returning To Private Practice And Navigating New Illinois Tax Challenges (Podcast)

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki E. Dobay welcomes Shareholder Breen Schiller both to the podcast and to Greenberg Traurig's State and Local Tax (SALT) Practice.

Breen shares her unique path into the world of SALT, her recent experiences, and what inspired her to return to private practice.

Nikki and Breen address the latest legislative changes in Illinois – including the controversial removal of the add-back safe harbor provision – and what these developments mean for taxpayers.

Breen also discusses her "procedural soapbox" issue: the need for more efficient dispute resolution at the audit level to prevent unnecessary litigation.

The episode wraps up on a lighter note with a discussion of summer cocktails and look ahead at the exciting future for the GT SALT team.

