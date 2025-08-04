ARTICLE
4 August 2025

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 57 | Back In The SALT: Breen Schiller On Returning To Private Practice And Navigating New Illinois Tax Challenges (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki E. Dobay welcomes Shareholder Breen Schiller both to the podcast and to Greenberg Traurig's State and Local Tax (SALT) Practice.
United States Tax
Nikki E. Dobay and Breen M. Schiller

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki E. Dobay welcomes Shareholder Breen Schiller both to the podcast and to Greenberg Traurig's State and Local Tax (SALT) Practice.

Breen shares her unique path into the world of SALT, her recent experiences, and what inspired her to return to private practice.

Nikki and Breen address the latest legislative changes in Illinois – including the controversial removal of the add-back safe harbor provision – and what these developments mean for taxpayers.

Breen also discusses her "procedural soapbox" issue: the need for more efficient dispute resolution at the audit level to prevent unnecessary litigation.

The episode wraps up on a lighter note with a discussion of summer cocktails and look ahead at the exciting future for the GT SALT team.

1660570a.jpg

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nikki E. Dobay
Nikki E. Dobay
Photo of Breen M. Schiller
Breen M. Schiller
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More