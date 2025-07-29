Significant Expansion Of QSBS Tax Benefits Under The One Big Beautiful Bill

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), signed into law on July 4th by President Trump, contains many sweeping changes to the federal tax code, including a significant expansion of the Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) benefits available under Section 1202 of the Internal Revenue Code.1 This Client Alert outlines the key changes to QSBS treatment under the OBBBA and highlights the enhanced tax savings opportunities for start-ups and their investors.

Key Changes

The modifications to the treatment of QSBS acquired after July 4, 2025 are set forth in the following comparison table:

Item Pre-OBBBA Post-OBBBA Per-issuer limitation: Greater of $10,000,000 or 10 times the holder's basis Greater of $15,000,000 or 10 times the holder's basis Aggregate gross asset limit:2 $50,000,000 (not adjusted for inflation) $75,000,000 (adjusted for inflation for years after 2026) Minimum Holding period: 5 years 3 years Percentage of gain excluded from gross income: 50% if QSBS was acquired before February 18, 2009 75% if QSBS was acquired after February 17, 2009, and before September 28, 2010 100% if QSBS was acquired after September 27, 2010 50% if QSBS is held for three (3) years 75% if QSBS is held for four (4) years 100% if QSBS is held for five (5) years

Start-ups and investors considering the impact on their QSBS treatment should note that the new treatment under the OBBBA only applies to stock acquired after July 4, 2025—any QSBS acquired before that date remains subject to the pre-OBBBA treatment:

Background and Strategic Implications

QSBS provisions have long served as a tool to stimulate investment in early-stage companies by offering favorable capital gains treatment. The first iteration of QSBS was enacted in 1993, and subsequently expanded in 1998, 2009, 2015, and 2017—this most recent 2025 expansion reflects longstanding Congressional satisfaction with the results of the program and a move to continue incentivizing innovation and entrepreneurship through tax policy.

By making use of the newly enhanced QSBS savings, founders, employees, and early investors in qualifying C corporations can now achieve liquidity earlier and with better after-tax return potential than was previously possible. These changes, along with the practice of "QSBS stacking," will further multiply the potential tax savings to those who proactively plan to maximize the benefits of QSBS.

Footnotes

1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act, H.R. 1, 119th Cong. § 70431, Expansion of Qualified Small Business Stock Gain Exclusion (2025).

2 Eligibility for QSBS treatment is limited to corporations that meet the 'qualified small businesses' requirements in Section 1202, including that the aggregate gross assets of the corporation must not exceed the specified limit. There are additional requirements not listed here that must also be considered.

