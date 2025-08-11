Complete Guide ToQualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) Tax Exemption

How Business Owners Can Save Millions Under the New Big Beautiful Bill Changes

If you're building a startup or growing business in Oklahoma, there's a federal tax benefit that could save you millions of dollars when you eventually sell your company. The Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) exemption under IRC Section 1202 allows eligible business owners to exclude up to $15 million per company from federal taxes on the sale of their business, and recent changes in 2025 have made this benefit even more powerful.

For Oklahoma entrepreneurs, this isn't just another tax code provision; it's a strategic advantage that, when properly structured from day one, can be the difference between paying millions in capital gains taxes or keeping that money to reinvest in your next venture.

What is QSBS and Why It Matters to Business Owners

Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) is one of the most powerful tax incentives available to entrepreneurs, yet it remains underutilized because many business owners don't learn about it until it's too late to qualify.

At its core, QSBS allows you to exclude from federal income tax a substantial portion (or potentially all) of the gain you realize when selling stock in your C-corporation. This isn't a deferral or a reduced rate; it's a complete exemption from federal capital gains tax on qualifying stock sales.

The Power of Tax-Free Exits

Consider this: if you start your business for $1 million and sell it for $20 million, you'd typically owe federal capital gains tax on the $19 million gain. At current rates, that could mean nearly $4 million in federal taxes alone. With proper QSBS planning, that entire gain could be completely tax-free at the federal level.

Oklahoma's business-friendly environment already provides advantages for entrepreneurs, from reasonable regulatory requirements to competitive business costs. QSBS amplifies these advantages by providing a clear path to tax-free wealth creation for businesses that plan properly from the start.

Why This Matters for Oklahoma Entrepreneurs Oklahoma consistently ranks among the top states for business formation and entrepreneurial activity. The combination of state business advantages plus federal QSBS benefits creates a compelling case for starting and scaling businesses here. Whether you're launching a tech company in Oklahoma City, an energy services business in Tulsa, or an agricultural technology venture in rural Oklahoma, QSBS can be a critical component of your long-term wealth strategy.

Revolutionary 2025 Changes: The OBBBA Expansion

The landscape for QSBS changed dramatically in 2025 with the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). These changes, effective for stock acquired after July 4, 2025, represent the most significant expansion of QSBS benefits since the program's inception.

Key OBBBA Improvements

1. Increased Exclusion Limits

The lifetime exclusion limit increased from $10 million to $15 million per company for stock acquired after July 4, 2025. This means entrepreneurs can now shield 50% more capital gains from federal taxation.

2. Reduced Holding Periods with Partial Benefits

Previously, you needed to hold QSBS for more than five years to qualify for any tax benefit. The OBBBA introduces a tiered system for post-July 4, 2025 stock:

3-4 years : 50% of gain excluded from taxes

: 50% of gain excluded from taxes 4-5 years : 75% of gain excluded from taxes

: 75% of gain excluded from taxes 5+ years: 100% of gain excluded from taxes (up to $15 million)

3. Higher Gross Asset Threshold

The gross asset cap for qualifying businesses increased from $50 million to $75 million. This allows larger companies to issue QSBS, expanding opportunities for growth-stage businesses.

Strategic Implications for Oklahoma Businesses

These changes create new planning opportunities, especially for businesses in growth phases. A company that previously couldn't qualify due to the $50 million asset limit now has breathing room to continue issuing QSBS even as it scales.

For Oklahoma entrepreneurs, this timing is particularly significant. The state's growing tech ecosystem, expanding energy innovation sector, and agricultural technology boom mean more local businesses can now benefit from enhanced QSBS treatment.

Important Timing Consideration Stock issued on or before July 4, 2025, remains subject to the old rules (5+ year holding period, $10 million limit, $50 million asset cap). However, the new rules prevent conversion between old and new QSBS through stock exchanges, so you can't game the system to upgrade existing holdings.

QSBS Qualification Requirements: The Foundation You Must Build

QSBS benefits aren't automatic, they require careful planning and ongoing compliance. Understanding these requirements is crucial for Oklahoma entrepreneurs who want to structure their businesses correctly from day one.

Corporate Structure Requirements

Must Be a C-Corporation

This is non-negotiable. LLCs, partnerships, and S-corporations don't qualify, regardless of how successful they become. If you're currently operating as an LLC (common for early-stage Oklahoma businesses), conversion to C-corp status must happen before you exceed the gross asset limits.

Original Issuance Requirement

You must acquire the stock directly from the corporation in exchange for money, property, or services; not from another shareholder. Secondary market purchases don't qualify, which is why employee stock option programs and founder equity must be carefully structured.

Domestic Corporation

The business must be a U.S. corporation. For Oklahoma businesses, this is typically straightforward, but it matters for any international expansion plans.

Business Activity Requirements

Active Business Requirement

At least 80% of the corporation's assets must be used in active business operations. This eliminates passive investment companies but allows for reasonable working capital and research and development activities.

Qualified Business Activities

Most business activities qualify, but several are specifically excluded:

Professional services (law, medicine, accounting, etc.)

Banking, insurance, and financial services

Farming and natural resource extraction

Hotel, restaurant, and hospitality businesses

Businesses where the principal asset is employee reputation or skill

For Oklahoma entrepreneurs, this means technology companies, manufacturing businesses, software development, energy services (but not extraction), and many other industries can qualify. However, Section 1202(e)(3) specifically excludes professional services, financial services, hospitality, and farming businesses.

Size Limitations

Gross Asset Test

The corporation's gross assets cannot exceed:

$50 million for stock issued on or before July 4, 2025

$75 million for stock issued after July 4, 2025

This test applies at the time of stock issuance and for all periods leading up to issuance. Importantly, assets are valued at their tax basis, not fair market value, with special rules for contributed property.

Planning Insight for Oklahoma Startups The gross asset test creates strategic timing considerations for fundraising. A company approaching the asset limit might need to delay fundraising or structure transactions carefully to maintain QSBS eligibility for new investors. This is where proper legal guidance becomes essential.

Holding Period Requirements

The holding period determines both eligibility and the amount of tax benefit:

For Stock Acquired Before July 5, 2025:

Must hold for more than 5 years

100% exclusion (up to $10 million)

For Stock Acquired After July 4, 2025:

3+ years: 50% exclusion

4+ years: 75% exclusion

5+ years: 100% exclusion (up to $15 million)

Understanding Tax Exclusion Amounts and Limitations

The QSBS tax benefit operates under two key limitations that work together to determine your actual tax savings. Understanding both is crucial for planning purposes.

Dollar Limitations

Per-Company Lifetime Limits

Each qualifying corporation has its own exclusion limit applied on a per-taxpayer basis:

$10 million for stock acquired on or before July 4, 2025

for stock acquired on or before July 4, 2025 $15 million for stock acquired after July 4, 2025 (adjusted for inflation after 2026)

This means if you're involved in multiple qualifying companies over your career, each company gets its own exclusion limit. An entrepreneur who sells three different companies could potentially exclude $45 million in gains from federal taxes ($15 million × 3 companies).

Ten Times Basis Rule

Alternatively, you can exclude up to 10 times your basis in the stock, calculated annually. This can be particularly valuable for founders who contribute appreciated property (like intellectual property) to their corporations.

Percentage Limitations

The percentage of gain you can exclude depends on when you acquired the stock and how long you've held it:

Pre-2025 Stock (Acquired Before July 5, 2025):

50% exclusion for stock acquired August 1993 – February 2009

75% exclusion for stock acquired February 2009 – September 2010

100% exclusion for stock acquired September 2010 – July 4, 2025

Post-2025 Stock (Acquired After July 4, 2025):

50% exclusion for 3-4 year holding period

75% exclusion for 4-5 year holding period

100% exclusion for 5+ year holding period

How the Limitations Work Together

These limitations interact in ways that can significantly impact your tax planning. The key rule: dollar limitations apply before percentage limitations when the exclusion is less than 100%.

For example, if you have a $20 million gain on stock eligible for 75% exclusion, the calculation works as follows:

Apply dollar limit first: $15 million maximum exclusion Apply percentage: 75% of $15 million = $11.25 million actual exclusion Taxable gain: $20 million – $11.25 million = $8.75 million

Tax Rate on Non-Excluded Gains Gains that qualify for QSBS but aren't excluded due to percentage limitations face a special 28% federal tax rate (rather than the typical capital gains rates). However, gains that exceed the dollar limitation are taxed at normal capital gains rates.

Oklahoma-Specific Tax Considerations

While QSBS provides federal tax benefits, Oklahoma business owners must also consider state tax implications and how the exemption interacts with Oklahoma's tax structure.

Oklahoma State Tax Treatment

Oklahoma generally conforms to federal tax treatment for capital gains, but QSBS creates some nuances:

State Conformity Issues

Oklahoma has not automatically adopted the federal QSBS exclusion, which means gains excluded from federal taxes under Section 1202 may still be subject to Oklahoma state income tax. This creates planning opportunities and complications.

Effective Tax Rates

Even if subject to Oklahoma state tax, the overall tax burden remains significantly lower than paying both federal and state taxes on the full gain. With Oklahoma's top individual income tax rate of 5%, the combined effective rate on QSBS gains might be around 5% (state only) versus potentially 25%+ (federal plus state) without QSBS benefits.

Residency Planning Considerations

Oklahoma's income tax applies to residents and may apply to non-residents with Oklahoma-source income. Some entrepreneurs consider residency planning as part of their exit strategy, though this requires careful analysis of the source rules and potential multi-state issues.

Business Location vs. Owner Residence

The location of your business operations (Oklahoma) versus your personal residence at the time of sale can create different tax outcomes. This is particularly relevant for entrepreneurs who might relocate during the holding period.

Oklahoma's Business Climate Advantages

Oklahoma's overall business environment complements QSBS planning in several ways:

Reasonable Business Formation Costs : Lower startup costs mean more capital available for business growth rather than administrative expenses

: Lower startup costs mean more capital available for business growth rather than administrative expenses Favorable Corporate Environment : Oklahoma's corporate laws and court system provide certainty for business operations

: Oklahoma's corporate laws and court system provide certainty for business operations Industry Clusters : Growing technology, energy innovation, and agricultural technology sectors provide natural networks and resources

: Growing technology, energy innovation, and agricultural technology sectors provide natural networks and resources Cost of Operations: Lower operational costs help businesses stay under the gross asset thresholds longer

Advanced Strategies to Maximize QSBS Benefits

Beyond basic qualification, sophisticated planning can significantly increase your QSBS benefits. These strategies require careful implementation but can add millions in tax savings.

Timing and Structuring Stock Issuances

Stacking Strategy

Companies can issue QSBS at multiple points in time, each with its own holding period and exclusion limit. A founder might receive initial QSBS at formation, then additional QSBS in later rounds (if still under asset limits), creating multiple $10-15 million exclusion opportunities.

Pre-Money Valuation Management

The gross asset test uses tax basis, not fair market value. Companies can structure transactions to manage their gross asset levels, potentially allowing for larger fundraising rounds while maintaining QSBS eligibility.

Property Contribution Strategies

Intellectual Property Contributions

Founders can contribute appreciated intellectual property to their corporations in exchange for QSBS. The contributed property gets a stepped-up basis equal to its fair market value for QSBS purposes, enhancing the "10 times basis" limitation while potentially avoiding recognition of the appreciation.

Equipment and Asset Contributions

Similar strategies work for equipment, real estate used in business, and other appreciated assets. This is particularly relevant for Oklahoma businesses in manufacturing or energy services where substantial equipment might be involved.

Multi-Entity Strategies

Separate Business Lines

Instead of operating multiple business lines in one corporation, entrepreneurs can create separate C-corporations for distinct activities. Each corporation gets its own QSBS exclusion limit, potentially multiplying tax benefits.

Holding Company Structures

Sophisticated structures involving holding companies and operating subsidiaries can preserve QSBS benefits while providing operational flexibility, though these require careful planning to avoid disqualification.

Family and Estate Planning Integration

Gifting QSBS

QSBS can be gifted to family members, who inherit the transferor's holding period and QSBS status. This allows families to multiply exclusions across multiple taxpayers while planning for estate tax purposes.

Trust Structures

Grantor trusts and other structures can hold QSBS while providing estate planning benefits. Non-grantor trusts are separate taxpayers with their own exclusion limits, further multiplying opportunities.

Strategic Planning Insight The most successful QSBS planning happens at business formation, not at exit. Oklahoma entrepreneurs who build QSBS optimization into their corporate structure from day one consistently achieve better outcomes than those who try to retrofit their structures later.

Essential QSBS Planning for Oklahoma Startups

For Oklahoma entrepreneurs launching new ventures, proper QSBS planning should be integrated into your business formation strategy. The decisions you make in the first months of your company can determine whether you save millions in taxes years later.

Entity Selection Strategy

Start as a C-Corporation

While many Oklahoma startups begin as LLCs for simplicity, QSBS benefits require C-corporation status. Converting from LLC to C-corp later can work, but it resets the holding period clock and may create complications with the gross asset test.

Delaware vs. Oklahoma Incorporation

Many startups choose Delaware incorporation for its corporate law advantages, but Oklahoma incorporation works equally well for QSBS purposes. The choice often depends on factors like venture capital preferences, complexity of intended capital structure, and long-term business plans.

Founder Equity Structuring

Founding Stock Issuances

Founders should receive their initial equity as early as possible to start the holding period clock. Restricted stock with 83(b) elections can be particularly effective, allowing founders to begin their QSBS holding period immediately while minimizing tax on the initial issuance.

Vesting Considerations

Vesting schedules don't affect QSBS status as long as the founder makes an 83(b) election. However, the election timing is critical: it must be made within 30 days of receiving the restricted stock.

Employee Equity Planning

Stock Option Programs

Employee stock options can qualify for QSBS treatment, but the holding period begins when the option is exercised, not when it's granted. This creates planning opportunities for exercise timing, especially as the company approaches potential exit events.

Early Exercise Programs

Some companies allow employees to exercise options early (before vesting), which can start the QSBS holding period sooner. This requires careful documentation and may involve 83(b) elections.

Fundraising Strategy

Managing the Gross Asset Test

Growing companies must monitor their gross assets to maintain QSBS eligibility for new issuances. This might influence fundraising timing, spending priorities, or even whether to pursue debt versus equity financing.

Investor Communication

Sophisticated investors understand QSBS benefits and may prefer investments that qualify. Being able to clearly communicate your QSBS planning can be a competitive advantage in fundraising.

Pre-Money vs. Post-Money Considerations

The gross asset test is applied after stock issuance, including new investment proceeds. A company with $40 million in assets that raises $40 million would have $80 million post-funding, exceeding the $75 million limit for new QSBS.

Startup Checklist for QSBS Planning Form as C-corporation from inception (or convert early)

Issue founder stock immediately with 83(b) elections

Maintain detailed records of all stock issuances and dates

Monitor gross assets regularly, especially before fundraising

Ensure at least 80% of assets are used in active business

Plan employee equity programs with QSBS holding periods in mind

Document business activities to ensure they qualify

Consider QSBS implications in all corporate decisions

Common Mistakes That Destroy QSBS Benefits

QSBS benefits can be lost through seemingly innocent business decisions. Understanding these pitfalls is crucial for Oklahoma entrepreneurs who want to preserve their tax advantages.

Entity Structure Mistakes

Wrong Entity Type

Operating as an LLC, partnership, or S-corporation eliminates QSBS eligibility entirely. While these entities have other advantages, they cannot issue qualifying stock under Section 1202.

Improper Conversions

Converting from LLC to C-corp can work for QSBS purposes, but the timing matters enormously. The holding period starts when the C-corp stock is received, not when the original LLC interest was acquired. Also, the gross asset test must be satisfied at the time of conversion.

Issuance and Acquisition Errors

Secondary Market Purchases

Buying stock from existing shareholders (rather than the company directly) disqualifies those shares from QSBS treatment. This commonly occurs in secondary transactions or when employees purchase stock from departing colleagues.

Stock-for-Stock Exchanges

Certain reorganizations and exchanges can preserve QSBS status, but many do not. Mergers, acquisitions, and corporate restructurings require careful analysis to avoid losing QSBS benefits.

Business Operation Failures

Passive Investment Activities

Companies that hold too many passive investments (more than 20% of assets) lose QSBS status. This can happen gradually as successful companies accumulate cash and securities rather than using proceeds for active business operations.

Disqualified Business Activities

Businesses that provide professional services, operate in financial services, or engage in other excluded activities cannot issue QSBS. Sometimes businesses evolve into excluded activities without realizing the QSBS implications.

Timing and Documentation Issues

Missing 83(b) Elections

Founders receiving restricted stock who fail to make timely 83(b) elections may face delayed holding period starts and unfavorable tax treatment on the initial issuance.

Inadequate Record Keeping

QSBS benefits require extensive documentation of stock issuances, business activities, asset levels, and holding periods. Poor records can make it impossible to substantiate QSBS claims during IRS audits.

Growth-Related Pitfalls

Exceeding Gross Asset Limits

Companies that grow beyond the gross asset thresholds cannot issue new QSBS, though existing QSBS remains valid. This affects employee equity programs and future fundraising.

Redemption Violations

Complex rules prohibit significant stock redemptions around the time of QSBS issuances. Companies that repurchase stock from employees or investors must navigate these rules carefully to avoid disqualifying all shareholders' QSBS.

The Cost of Mistakes QSBS mistakes are often discovered only at exit, when they cannot be corrected. An entrepreneur who loses QSBS benefits on a $20 million sale might face an additional $4+ million in federal taxes; money that could have funded their next venture or provided financial security.

Real-World Tax Savings: The Numbers That Matter

Understanding QSBS in theory is important, but seeing the actual tax impact helps illustrate why this planning matters so much for Oklahoma entrepreneurs.

Example Exit Scenarios

Scenario 1: $10 Million Exit

Oklahoma tech startup, founder invested $100,000 initially.

Without QSBS:

Gain: $9.9 million

Federal capital gains tax (20%): $1.98 million

Oklahoma state tax (5%): $495,000

Total taxes: $2.475 million

Net proceeds: $7.525 million

With QSBS (5+ year holding):

Gain: $9.9 million

Federal capital gains tax: $0 (100% excluded)

Oklahoma state tax: $495,000 (assuming no state conformity)

Total taxes: $495,000

Net proceeds: $9.405 million

Tax savings: $1.98 million

Scenario 2: $25 Million Exit (Post-2025 Stock)

Manufacturing business, founder contributed $500,000 in cash and equipment.

Without QSBS:

Gain: $24.5 million

Federal capital gains tax (20%): $4.9 million

Net investment income tax (3.8%): $931,000

Oklahoma state tax (5%): $1.225 million

Total taxes: $7.056 million

Net proceeds: $17.944 million

With QSBS (5+ year holding, post-2025):

Gain: $24.5 million

QSBS exclusion: $15 million (maximum for post-2025 stock)

Taxable gain: $9.5 million

Federal capital gains tax: $1.9 million

Net investment income tax: $361,000

Oklahoma state tax: $1.225 million (on full gain)

Total taxes: $3.486 million

Net proceeds: $21.514 million

Tax savings: $3.57 million

The Compounding Effect

These savings aren't just about the current exit, they represent capital that can be reinvested in future ventures, real estate, or other wealth-building activities. An entrepreneur who saves $3.5 million in taxes on their first exit has substantial additional capital for their next venture, creating a compounding effect on wealth creation.

Oklahoma-Specific Advantages

Oklahoma's lower cost structure means entrepreneurs can often achieve the same business outcomes with less capital, making it easier to stay under the gross asset thresholds. Additionally, the state's business environment supports the types of active businesses that qualify for QSBS treatment.

Return on Investment for QSBS Planning Professional QSBS planning might cost $5,000-15,000 in legal and tax advice during business formation. Against potential tax savings of millions of dollars, this represents one of the highest ROI investments an entrepreneur can make.

Implementation: Your Next Steps for QSBS Success

Understanding QSBS is just the beginning. Successful implementation requires coordinated legal, tax, and business planning that starts early and continues throughout your company's growth.

For New Startups

Immediate Actions (First 30 Days):

Choose C-Corporation Structure: Form as a C-corp or convert existing entity Issue Founder Stock: Get equity to founders immediately with proper 83(b) elections Document Everything: Create systems for tracking all QSBS-relevant information Plan Employee Equity: Design option programs with QSBS holding periods in mind

Ongoing Compliance (Quarterly Reviews):

Monitor Gross Assets: Track proximity to $75 million threshold Verify Active Business Use: Ensure 80%+ of assets support active operations Plan Fundraising: Consider QSBS implications in all capital raising Update Documentation: Maintain detailed records of all relevant activities

For Existing Businesses

QSBS Audit Process:

Entity Structure Review: Confirm C-corp status and proper formation Historical Analysis: Review all stock issuances and acquisitions Asset Assessment: Verify gross asset compliance throughout company history Business Activity Verification: Confirm qualifying business operations Documentation Cleanup: Organize records for future QSBS claims

Optimization Opportunities:

Structure Review: Identify opportunities for additional QSBS issuances Estate Planning Integration: Consider gifting and trust strategies Exit Planning: Optimize transaction structure for maximum QSBS benefits

Selecting Professional Advisors

QSBS planning requires expertise across multiple disciplines. Your advisory team should include:

Legal Counsel with QSBS Experience

Corporate formation, ongoing compliance, and transaction structuring all have QSBS implications. Your attorney should understand both the technical requirements and practical implementation challenges.

Tax Professionals

CPAs and tax attorneys with QSBS expertise can help with tax planning, compliance, and documentation. They're essential for navigating the interaction between federal QSBS benefits and state tax obligations.

Business Advisors

Experienced entrepreneurs and business advisors can help you make strategic decisions that preserve QSBS benefits while building business value.

Red Flags When Choosing Advisors

Be cautious of professionals who:

Aren't familiar with recent OBBBA changes

Suggest "simple" solutions without understanding your specific situation

Don't ask detailed questions about your business model and growth plans

Can't explain how their recommendations affect QSBS qualification

Looking Forward: QSBS Strategy for the Next Decade

The 2025 OBBBA changes represent the most significant expansion of QSBS benefits in decades, but successful entrepreneurs should think beyond current law to build resilient, tax-efficient strategies.

Planning for Potential Changes

While QSBS benefits are currently generous, tax law can change. Successful planning considers potential future modifications while maximizing current opportunities.

Building Multiple Exclusion Opportunities

The most sophisticated entrepreneurs structure their careers to create multiple QSBS exclusion opportunities through serial entrepreneurship, separate business lines, or family planning strategies.

Integration with Broader Wealth Planning

QSBS benefits should integrate with broader wealth planning, including estate planning, charitable giving, and investment diversification strategies.

Frequently Asked Questions About QSBS

Can I still qualify for QSBS if my business has grown beyond the $75 million threshold? Stock issued before crossing the threshold can still qualify for QSBS treatment, but no new QSBS can be issued once you exceed the gross asset limit. This affects employee equity programs and future fundraising rounds.

Stock issued before crossing the threshold can still qualify for QSBS treatment, but no new QSBS can be issued once you exceed the gross asset limit. This affects employee equity programs and future fundraising rounds. What happens to my QSBS benefits if my company is acquired? QSBS benefits can be preserved in certain types of acquisitions (like tax-free reorganizations), but cash sales generally trigger recognition. The structure of your exit transaction significantly impacts QSBS benefits.

QSBS benefits can be preserved in certain types of acquisitions (like tax-free reorganizations), but cash sales generally trigger recognition. The structure of your exit transaction significantly impacts QSBS benefits. How does QSBS interact with Oklahoma state taxes? Oklahoma hasn't automatically conformed to the federal QSBS exclusion, meaning you may owe state taxes on gains that are federally excluded. However, the overall tax burden is still dramatically lower than without QSBS benefits.

Oklahoma hasn't automatically conformed to the federal QSBS exclusion, meaning you may owe state taxes on gains that are federally excluded. However, the overall tax burden is still dramatically lower than without QSBS benefits. Can employees receive QSBS through stock option programs? Yes, stock acquired through option exercise can qualify for QSBS treatment. However, the holding period begins when the option is exercised, not when it's granted, which affects timing for exits.

Yes, stock acquired through option exercise can qualify for QSBS treatment. However, the holding period begins when the option is exercised, not when it's granted, which affects timing for exits. What records do I need to maintain for QSBS qualification? Comprehensive documentation including stock certificates, issuance dates, asset levels, business activity records, and evidence of active business operations. Poor record-keeping is one of the most common reasons QSBS benefits are lost.

Comprehensive documentation including stock certificates, issuance dates, asset levels, business activity records, and evidence of active business operations. Poor record-keeping is one of the most common reasons QSBS benefits are lost. How do the 2025 law changes affect stock I already own? Stock issued before July 5, 2025, remains subject to the old rules (5+ year holding period, $10 million exclusion limit). You cannot convert existing stock to take advantage of the new rules.

Stock issued before July 5, 2025, remains subject to the old rules (5+ year holding period, $10 million exclusion limit). You cannot convert existing stock to take advantage of the new rules. Can I gift QSBS to family members? Yes, QSBS can be gifted while preserving its tax benefits. The recipient inherits your holding period and QSBS status, which can be valuable for estate planning and multiplying exclusion opportunities across family members.

Yes, QSBS can be gifted while preserving its tax benefits. The recipient inherits your holding period and QSBS status, which can be valuable for estate planning and multiplying exclusion opportunities across family members. What types of businesses cannot qualify for QSBS? Professional services firms (law, medicine, accounting), financial services companies, hospitality businesses, farming operations, and businesses where the main asset is employee reputation or skill cannot issue QSBS.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.