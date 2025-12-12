ARTICLE
12 December 2025

Final Buyback Regs Are Good News For M&A Transactions, Too

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore Firm Details
The IRS and Treasury abandoned the embattled "funding rule" in final regulations implementing the 1 percent excise tax on stock buybacks and made welcome changes for reorganizations and preferred stock, tax advisers said.
United States Tax
Mark Schneider
Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Criminal Law topic(s)

The IRS and Treasury abandoned the embattled "funding rule" in final regulations implementing the 1 percent excise tax on stock buybacks and made welcome changes for reorganizations and preferred stock, tax advisers said. The final regulations (T.D. 10037) released November 21 take a different approach in several areas from the proposed regulations (REG-115710-22) issued in April 2024. The new rules will take effect November 24.

A&M's Mark Schneider underscores just how meaningful these changes are for corporations navigating acquisitive reorganizations. Schneider notes that, in the proposed regulations, taxpayers strongly pushed back on how M&A transactions were being swept into the buyback tax.

"The government ultimately concluded that the rule was better focused on ongoing, traditional stock buyback transactions, and not necessarily ones connected to a corporate life event," Schneider said. "As a policy matter, it's a reasonable outcome."

1716504a.jpg

Originally published by TaxNotes, 24 November 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Schneider
Mark Schneider
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More