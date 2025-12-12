ARTICLE
12 December 2025

QSBS Tax Incentives: Insights From FICPA On New Section 1202 Enhancements

KR
Kaufman Rossin

Contributor

Kaufman Rossin logo
Kaufman Rossin, one of the top CPA and advisory firms in the U.S., has guided businesses and their leaders for more than six decades. 600+ employees deliver traditional audit, tax, and accounting, plus business consulting, risk advisory and forensic advisory services. Affiliates offer wealth, insurance, and fund administration. We’ve earned many awards, but we’re most proud of our Best of Accounting®️ Award for superior client service for four years running, because it’s based on ratings from more than 1,000 of our clients.
Explore Firm Details
FICPA explores how recent updates to §1202 strengthen the benefits available under Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS), making the incentive even more appealing for founders and early-stage investors.
United States Tax
Peter Stratos
Kaufman Rossin are most popular:
  • within Government, Public Sector and Accounting and Audit topic(s)
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Basic Industries and Transport industries

FICPA explores how recent updates to §1202 strengthen the benefits available under Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS), making the incentive even more appealing for founders and early-stage investors. The article features insights from Peter Stratos, CPA, MST, a principal in Kaufman Rossin's international tax and transactions department, who explains how the new provisions expand eligibility, increase gain exclusions, and offer more flexibility around holding-period rules.

"These higher exclusion amounts and expanded eligibility provisions can meaningfully increase the benefits available to founders and early investors," Stratos notes, emphasizing that the updates may also help entrepreneurs who need liquidity sooner while still preserving tax advantages.

For clients, these enhancements may present new opportunities to reduce capital gains exposure and optimize exit planning strategies. Startup founders, angel investors, and venture capitalists should evaluate whether their current or future investments may qualify under the revised QSBS framework.

Read the full article in FICPA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Peter Stratos
Peter Stratos
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More