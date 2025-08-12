New QSBS Changes Make A Powerful Tax Incentive Even More Appealing

Section 1202 of the Internal Revenue Code has long offered compelling tax benefits, but recent changes have made Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) even more attractive to investors. While the original law created significant tax savings opportunities, its strict eligibility requirements often limited its use. Now, thanks to the newly passed 2025 Tax Act —known by some as the "One Big Beautiful Bill"—QSBS is poised to become an even more powerful tool for entrepreneurs and investors alike.

What is QSBS?: A quick recap

The federal tax code provisions around QSBS were designed to stimulate investment in small and early-stage companies by offering significant tax breaks to investors. Under the existing rules, investors who acquired QSBS after September 27, 2010 could exclude 100% of capital gains on the sale of that stock from federal income tax—capped at the greater of $10 million or 10 times the investor's adjusted basis. For earlier acquisitions, the exclusion percentage was lower but still significant.

However, while the tax benefit was substantial, navigating the QSBS requirements such as holding period rules, company qualification criteria, and redemption restrictions was often complex and restrictive.

Key enhancements under the new law

The new legislation has introduced several meaningful improvements to Section 1202, expanding access and amplifying benefits for qualifying investors:

Reduced holding periods with tiered exclusions

Previously, investors were required to hold QSBS for more than five years to qualify for any tax exclusion. The new law introduces tiered benefits, allowing investors to exclude: