The Cloakroom With Peter Roskam: 36th Annual Legislative Seminar – Congressman David Schweikert, R-AZ (Podcast)

Former Congressman Peter Roskam, who leads BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, provides listeners with a front-row seat to the most important policy and political debates in Congress. In this episode of "The Cloakroom with Peter Roskam," Peter is joined at the 36th Annual Legislative Seminar in Washington, D.C., by his BakerHostetler colleague, former Congressman Heath Shuler. Also joining is Congressman David Schweikert, a Republican from Arizona. Schweikert is a member of the Ways and Means Committee. He is a deficit hawk who serves as an influential voice in Republican efforts to reform the tax code and reduce spending. In addition to a career in business, Schweikert held various roles in state government, including as treasurer of Maricopa County, where he helped to increase revenue at a time when municipalities all around the country were going deep into the red.

