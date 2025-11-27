Inflation ‐ Adjusted 2026 Transfer Limits For Gifts And Estates

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provides for a number of tax figures to be adjusted annually to reflect cost‐of‐living adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index for the 12‐month period ending the previous August 31.

2026 Transfer Limits

Gift Tax Annual Exclusion

The annual amount that any individual donor may transfer to each individual donee that does not need to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service (a donor may transfer an unlimited amount to a spouse who is a U.S. citizen). In addition, the donor may make unlimited direct payments for medical and tuition expenses for each donee which will not count against the annual exclusion amount.

2026 Amount: $19,000

2025 Amount: $19,000

Gift Tax Annual Exclusion for Noncitizen Spouses

The annual amount that any individual donor may transfer to a noncitizen spouse donee that does not need to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.

2026 Amount: $194,000

2025 Amount: $190,00

Unified Estate and Gift Tax Exemption Amount

The cumulative amount that any individual may transfer during lifetime (for gifts that do not qualify as annual exclusion gifts) and at death before being subject to federal gift and/or estate tax.

2026 Amount: $15,000,000

2025 Amount: $13,990,000

Click here to download a print friendly version.