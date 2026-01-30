ARTICLE
Trump Accounts For Kids: Insights From Wall Street Journal On Savings Options

The Wall Street Journal recently featured insights from Evan Morgan, CPA and a principal at Kaufman Rossin's tax advisory services, on the introduction of Trump accounts for kids.
Evan Morgan
The Wall Street Journal recently featured insights from Evan Morgan, CPA and a principal at Kaufman Rossin's tax advisory services, on the introduction of Trump accounts for kids. These accounts, established under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, offer a novel way for parents to save for their children's future with a government-backed $1,000 contribution for eligible children. The article highlights how these accounts compare with other savings options like 529 plans, emphasizing the flexibility they offer parents in funding their child's future.

Evan Morgan pointed out, "One of the major differences between Trump accounts and other types of IRAs is that children don't need to have earned income to receive contributions to their Trump accounts. This could give parents more flexibility in helping to fund their children's savings."

For clients, the introduction of Trump accounts offers a new avenue for tax-advantaged savings, potentially impacting decisions in estate and trust planning. This development is particularly relevant for those considering long-term financial strategies for their children, emphasizing the importance of exploring diverse savings options.

Read the full article in Wall Street Journal.

