28 November 2025

Property Tax Survey Indicates Taxpayers Lack Confidence In Tax System

While paying taxes will certainly never win any popularity contests, most property owners understand the simple fact that local property taxes fund the roads, schools and other municipal services that we depend on. This symbiotic relationship works well when both sides benefit but can quickly implode when one side is perceived as parasitic. A recent article in Newsday indicates that this delicate balance between the pros and cons of taxation may be falling out of balance in the minds of most Long Island taxpayers.

With nearly 77% of respondents replying to private polling that they found the property tax system on Long Island to be "inaccurate and outdated" or merely "somewhat accurate but inefficient" it is obvious that local lawmakers need provide dramatic reforms to rebuild confidence in the system. This distrust can certainly be seen in the fact that 62% of Long Islanders have chosen to challenge their taxes at least once whereas nationally only 22% have opted to do so.

Until Long Island sees real property tax reform, the best advice remains for property owners to be vigilant and active to ensure that they are paying their fair share of taxes...and nothing more.

