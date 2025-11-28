Cook County Announces Rare Reopening Of 2025 Property Tax Appeals

Due to the delay in issuing the 2024 2nd installments of real estate tax bills, the Cook County Board of Review has made an unprecedented announcement that it will reopen the 2025 real estate tax appeal window.

This is a rare opportunity for property owners to take another look at their 2025 assessments, to make sure they are not over-assessed.

If you received an unexpected increase in your 2024 tax bill you believe should be reviewed, it is important to act quickly. Once the Board of Review announces the window for reopening, taxpayers will have only 30 days to file an appeal for these reopened townships.

