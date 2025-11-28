ARTICLE
28 November 2025

Cook County Announces Rare Reopening Of 2025 Property Tax Appeals

TC
Thompson Coburn LLP

Contributor

Thompson Coburn LLP logo
For almost 100 years, Thompson Coburn LLP has provided the quality legal services and counsel our clients demand to achieve their most critical business goals. With more than 400 lawyers and 50 practice areas, we serve clients throughout the United States and beyond.
Explore Firm Details
Due to the delay in issuing the 2024 2nd installments of real estate tax bills, the Cook County Board of Review has made an unprecedented announcement that it will reopen the 2025 real estate tax appeal window.
United States Tax
Shannon Sheehan,Patrick Cullerton, and Frederick Richards
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Thompson Coburn LLP are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources and Intellectual Property topic(s)

Due to the delay in issuing the 2024 2nd installments of real estate tax bills, the Cook County Board of Review has made an unprecedented announcement that it will reopen the 2025 real estate tax appeal window.

This is a rare opportunity for property owners to take another look at their 2025 assessments, to make sure they are not over-assessed.

If you received an unexpected increase in your 2024 tax bill you believe should be reviewed, it is important to act quickly. Once the Board of Review announces the window for reopening, taxpayers will have only 30 days to file an appeal for these reopened townships.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Shannon Sheehan
Shannon Sheehan
Photo of Patrick Cullerton
Patrick Cullerton
Photo of Frederick Richards
Frederick Richards
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More