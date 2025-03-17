ARTICLE
17 March 2025

Bond Dealers Predict Changes To Tax Exemption Amid 'Volatile' Tax Talks

Retail and Consumer Products Co-chair Chuck Samuels recently connected with The Bond Buyer about potential changes to the tax-exempt status of municipal bonds.
Retail and Consumer Products Co-chair Chuck Samuels recently connected with The Bond Buyer about potential changes to the tax-exempt status of municipal bonds. He noted that private activity bonds (PABs) and the health care and higher education sectors are among the most vulnerable to the possible changes—particularly at the local district level.

Chuck says, "I think there will be a huge amount of pressure [for lawmakers] on doing something on municipal bonds. If you argue it abstractly it's a no-win. It's the local impact that matters."

