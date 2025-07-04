Florida To Eliminate Sales Tax On Commercial Rent Starting October 1, 2025

For more than 50 years, Johnson Pope has been dedicated to delivering high-quality, results-driven legal solutions that help our clients seize opportunities and overcome challenges efficiently and cost-effectively.
In a major win for Florida businesses, Governor Ron DeSantis has
signed House
Bill 7031, which permanently eliminates the
state and county sales tax on commercial rent, effective
October 1, 2025. Florida has long been the only
state to impose sales tax on commercial leases—currently
between 3.0% and 3.5%—so this change is both historic and
highly impactful.
What this means for commercial landlords and
tenants:
It is likely that many commercial landlords will not be aware of
this change. Landlords should plan to update their rental
invoices for the month of October 2025 to reflect the
change. Similarly, tenants should double-check their
October rental invoices and/or automatic payment systems to
confirm that sales tax is no longer being included.
Tenants who pay October rent early (i.e., paying for October rent
in September) also should not include sales tax with their October
rent payment.
This is an important opportunity for businesses to reduce
overhead and increase operational efficiency.
