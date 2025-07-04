On Tax: Where Are They Now? – Lisa Siders Of Avon Products, Inc. And Avon International (Podcast)

Lisa Siders is General Counsel at Avon Products, Inc. and the Chief Transformation Officer at Avon International. In the inaugural "Where Are They Now?"

Cravath has been known as one of the premier U.S. law firms for two centuries. Each of our practice areas is highly regarded, and our lawyers are recognized around the world for their commitment to the representation of our clients'​ interests. Our primary areas of practice include: corporate, litigation, tax, executive compensation and benefits and trusts and estates.

Lisa Siders is General Counsel at Avon Products, Inc. and the Chief Transformation Officer at Avon International. In the inaugural "Where Are They Now?" episode of On Tax, Lisa returns to talk with Cravath partner and host Len Teti about her career since she last appeared on the show as Vice President of Tax at Natura &Co in Season 1 (listen to that episode here). They also discuss the qualities that enable tax attorneys to excel across a variety of (sometimes unexpected) functions and reflect on the importance of building trust among clients and colleagues.

This episode of On Tax was published on July1, 2025. A transcript of this episode is forthcoming.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.