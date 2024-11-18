Howard Koh's Weekly Vlog Update - November 13, 2024

This week, I'm vlogging about taxes. As markets re-set and lenders take back properties, commercial borrowers may face the problem of recapture. Recapture is a tax issue that can result in a tremendous amount of phantom income. Talk to your lawyers and accounts before you walk away from a non-recourse debt. Your lender may not have recourse, but you might still have a tax liability.

