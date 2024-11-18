ARTICLE
18 November 2024

Howard Koh's Weekly Vlog Update - November 13, 2024

Meister Seelig & Fein

Contributor

Meister Seelig & Fein logo
Meister Seelig & Fein is a premier business law firm headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Connecticut, Los Angeles and New Jersey. Known for its entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence, the firm offers a comprehensive range of legal services. Its team of accomplished attorneys, collaborative approach, and steadfast commitment to integrity are essential to ensuring that the firm’s clients achieve their objectives.
Explore Firm Details
This week, I'm vlogging about taxes. As markets re-set and lenders take back properties, commercial borrowers may face the problem of recapture.
United States Tax
Photo of Howard S. Koh
Authors

This week, I'm vlogging about taxes. As markets re-set and lenders take back properties, commercial borrowers may face the problem of recapture. Recapture is a tax issue that can result in a tremendous amount of phantom income. Talk to your lawyers and accounts before you walk away from a non-recourse debt. Your lender may not have recourse, but you might still have a tax liability.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Howard S. Koh
Howard S. Koh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More