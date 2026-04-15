Ep. 1: How Culture Heats Up (Podcast)

What’s culture like in the NBA? In this episode of Legends of Culture, Jared sits down with Michael McCullough, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Miami HEAT...

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What’s culture like in the NBA? In this episode of Legends of Culture, Jared sits down with Michael McCullough, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Miami HEAT, widely regarded as the “brand architect” behind the team’s vibrant culture. With more than 35 years of experience in sports marketing and fan engagement, Michael has pioneered innovative programs that have set new benchmarks for building culture both on and off the court.

Jared and Michael explore what it takes to build a strong organizational culture from the ground up, including how to launch new initiatives, foster buy-in that snowballs and create unique opportunities for players and employees to connect. Michael shares insights on leading a high-profile team, engaging with superstar athletes and driving community involvement through groundbreaking partnerships.

Tune in to discover how intentional culture-building and authentic leadership can transform an organization—and inspire everyone involved.

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Michael McCullough is the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Miami HEAT, widely recognized as the “brand architect” behind the team’s culture and fan engagement. With over 35 years of experience, he has set the standard in sports marketing, leading award-winning initiatives that prioritize people, culture and community impact. As the HEAT’s chief evangelist, he inspires his team and the broader community through creative brand strategies and a commitment to building a vibrant, inclusive culture.

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