President Trump’s New Executive Order On College Sports: What It Says, What It Means, And What Comes Next

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On April 3, 2026, President Trump signed “Urgent National Action to Save College Sports,” his most comprehensive executive order on college athletics to date. The Order calls on the NCAA to establish transfer restrictions, eligibility caps, and NIL guardrails by August 1, 2026, backed by the threat of federal funding consequences for noncompliant schools. It is also limited in application to schools with over $20 million in athletics revenue. The NCAA and Power Four commissioners have praised the Order however, there are gaps: it does not address whether college athletes are employees, many of its provisions conflict with existing court rulings, and its long-term viability without Congressional legislation remains doubtful.

On April 3, 2026, President Trump signed “Urgent National Action to Save College Sports” — the most comprehensive federal intervention into collegiate athletics to date. The executive order (“the Order”) calls on the NCAA to overhaul its rules on transfers, eligibility, NIL, and revenue sharing by August 1, 2026. Noncompliant, covered schools face the potential loss of federal grants and contracts.

The NCAA and Power Four commissioners quickly expressed support. NCAA President Charlie Baker called it “a significant step forward.”1 SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, and ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips all praised the Trump administration, and urged Congress to pass the SCORE Act or other legislation.2 The coordinated messaging was clear: major institutional stakeholders want legislation as the next step.

However, the Order has conspicuous gaps and significant legal vulnerabilities. First, it does not address whether college athletes are employees, even as Johnson v. NCAA (which held that athletes can be employees under the FLSA) proceeds in district court. Second, its own effectiveness depends on whether the NCAA adopts these rules by August 1 and whether those rules survive judicial challenge. Third, no student-athletes were consulted. Not surprisingly, athletes’ representatives are critical: co-lead plaintiff attorney Steve Berman called the order “an affront to the Sherman Act.”3 The Order will almost certainly generate significant litigation and the Order’s purpose may be less about resolving college sports’ issues than pressuring Congress to act.

How We Got Here

This is the second executive order on college sports in less than a year, following the July 2025 “Saving College Sports” order whose practical impact proved limited. It arrives against the backdrop of the June 2025 House v. NCAA settlement (which allowed schools to share up to $20.5 million annually with athletes), two stalled Congressional bills (the SCORE Act and the SAFE Act), and a March 2026 White House roundtable that produced five presidential advisory committees but no legislation.

For our detailed analysis of the first executive order, the House settlement, and the competing legislative proposals, see our prior coverage: After House v. NCAA: Will Congress or the White House Bring Order to College Sports? (October 2025).

What the Executive Order Provides

The Order applies only to institutions generating at least $20 million in total athletics revenue during the preceding academic year, effectively limiting its coverage to Power Four programs and upper-tier Group of Six schools. For those institutions it operates on two tracks: it calls on the NCAA to update its rules by August 1, 2026, and it directs federal agencies to use grant and contract eligibility as the enforcement mechanism.

The proposed new NCAA rules are as follows:

1. Eligibility Caps

Participation in college athletics is limited to a five-year window, with limited exceptions for military service, missionary service, and other absences in the public interest. Athletes who have competed at the professional level cannot return to college athletics. This responds to the wave of eligibility lawsuits that have burdened the NCAA.

2. Transfer Restrictions

Student-athletes are permitted one free transfer with immediate playing eligibility during their five-year participation window. A second transfer with immediate eligibility is available only if the athlete has obtained a four-year degree. Notably, since the Order takes effect August 1, the upcoming men’s basketball transfer portal window (which opens this week) will operate under existing rules.

3. NIL and Pay-for-Play

The Order prohibits “fraudulent NIL schemes,” which is defined as any arrangement to pay above actual fair market value in connection with an athlete’s participation in college athletics. Two safe harbors are carved out: revenue sharing consistent with NCAA/House settlement rules, and fair market value compensation by an unaffiliated third party for a valid business purpose, at rates comparable to non-athlete endorsers. The Order also defines and prohibits four categories of “improper financial activities,” including tortiously interfering with a student-athlete’s contract at another institution — a provision that targets the widespread issue of poaching in the transfer portal era.

4. Women’s and Olympic Sports Protections

Revenue sharing cannot be allocated in a way that reduces scholarships and opportunities in women’s and Olympic sports. The Department of Education is directed to require regular reporting on roster spots by team and total spending on athletic aid, broken out by men’s and women’s teams.

5. Medical Care for Student-Athletes

The Order calls for medical care for student-athletes who sustain athletics-related injuries during enrollment and for a reasonable period thereafter. While it does not define “reasonable period,” this provision could expand post-enrollment obligations for athletic departments. This requirement could also impact the ongoing question of employee classification status.

6. Agent Regulation

The Order calls for the creation of a national student-athlete agent registry, with protections against excessive commissions. The FTC is designated to enforce the Sports Agent Responsibility and Trust Act (SPARTA) against these agents and related entities.

7. Challenging State NIL Laws

The Attorney General is directed to bring legal actions to invalidate state laws that conflict with NCAA rules, invoking the dormant Commerce Clause, the Contracts Clause, and federal preemption. This is a direct attack on the patchwork of state NIL laws that the NCAA has long argued undermines uniform enforcement.

8. Enforcement: The Suspension and Debarment Framework

Federal agencies that contract with or provide grants to covered institutions are directed to evaluate whether violations of NCAA rules constitute a cause serious enough to affect the institution’s present responsibility as a federal grant or contract recipient. The Office of Management and Budget is directed to issue guidance reinforcing this suspension and debarment framework, and the General Services Administration is directed to establish regular data collection for compliance monitoring. This is the Order’s most consequential provision: universities that depend on federal research funding will take this threat seriously. Defining and applying enforcement will be a challenge.

Expect Litigation

The President himself predicted: “We’re going to put it forward, and we’re going to get sued.”4 Multiple provisions address areas where courts have already ruled. Transfer restrictions have been struck down as unlawful, eligibility caps have been challenged through state court injunctions, and the antitrust framework from NCAA v. Alston through the House settlement reflects judicial reasoning an executive order cannot override. The Order’s severability clause — providing that if any provision is struck down the remainder survives — confirms the drafters expect parts to be invalidated.

This creates a dilemma. Schools that comply with the Order’s transfer or eligibility provisions risk running afoul of binding court orders, while schools that follow the courts risk the federal funding consequences the order threatens. The August 1 effective date provides an impossibly brief window for legal challenges to resolve this tension. Significant uncertainty will prevail in the meantime.

What This Means

The Order is a call for the NCAA to act, not a direct mandate. Thus, its effectiveness depends on whether the NCAA adopts its rules and whether those rules survive judicial challenge. Nevertheless, covered institutions should understand these rules and monitor related legal challenges to avoid potential cuts to their federal funding.

Universities and athletic departments face the most acute compliance challenge. The Order’s directives must be weighed against existing court orders, the House settlement, state NIL laws, and Title IX obligations. We recommend documenting compliance analysis carefully, and avoiding programmatic changes until courts weigh in. The women’s and Olympic sports protections carry the most practical teeth given Title IX and the federal funding lever; schools considering cutting non-revenue programs should proceed with extreme caution.

Coaches and athletic staff should note that the upcoming basketball transfer portal will operate under existing rules. However, if the prescribed rules are implemented by the NCAA and survive legal challenge, after August 1, coaches need to ensure compliance with the new transfer rules, eligibility rules, and tampering prohibitions.

NIL collectives and investors should study the Order’s “fraudulent NIL scheme” definition closely. The safe harbor for legitimate deals — fair market value, valid business purpose, rates comparable to non-athlete endorsers — provides a clearer standard to structure against. Compliance documentation is more important than ever.

Agents face new regulatory exposure through the national agent registry and directed FTC enforcement of SPARTA.

The Bottom Line

This Order is an effort to address and frame the runaway status of college athletics in the NIL era. It is not a comprehensive long-term solution. Without an antitrust exemption the NCAA needs, it cannot override existing court rulings. The Order also leaves unaddressed the question that will ultimately define the next era of college athletics: are athletes employees? More to come.

Seyfarth’s Sports & Entertainment team will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as the order’s implications become clearer. For questions about how these changes may affect your institution or organization, please contact any of the authors.

Footnotes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.