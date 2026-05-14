Webinar: Pricing 101: Key Considerations Across Privacy And Consumer Protection

Companies face mounting regulatory scrutiny over pricing practices, particularly regarding the use of consumer data in pricing decisions. This webinar series offers practical guidance on navigating the complex...

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Monday, May 18, 2026 11:00 a.m. ET - 12:00 p.m. ET | Zoom

As pricing practices are facing heightened scrutiny from regulators, particularly around the use of consumer data to inform pricing decisions, companies must navigate an increasingly complex intersection of consumer protection and privacy concerns. This three-part webinar series provides a practical roadmap to evolving expectations, from foundational pricing principles to the growing privacy concerns surrounding data use, as well as emerging enforcement trends and real-world insights from regulators. Join us for a forward-looking discussion on how to mitigate risk while, align pricing strategies with privacy obligations, and stay competitive in a rapidly changing landscape.

Pricing 101: Key Considerations Across Privacy and Consumer Protection

In this introductory session, Privacy Practice Chair and Partner Alysa Hutnik and State AG Practice Chair and Partner Paul L. Singer, will provide a high-level look at today’s evolving pricing landscape and its growing intersection with privacy and consumer protection. Attendees will gain a foundational understanding of the regulatory environment and the key forces shaping how companies approach pricing strategy and compliance. Topics will include:

Current legislation shaping pricing transparency, including junk fee laws and algorithmic pricing

The role of social media in amplifying scrutiny and enforcement risk

Practical considerations for maintaining compliance in an evolving regulatory environment

Register here.

To learn more about the Surveillance Pricing and Beyond: Navigating Today’s Pricing Landscape Webinar Series, click here.

CLE

Kelley Drye is an accredited provider of CA, IL, NY, and TX CLE. This continuing legal education program has been approved for 1.0 New York non-transitional Professional Practice credit and 1.0 General credit for California, Illinois, and Texas. New York credit can be applied reciprocally to New Jersey requirements and Connecticut requirements. We will apply for CLE credit in other jurisdictions, upon request, but cannot guarantee approval.

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