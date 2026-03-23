March Madness, NIL, And Ambush Marketing: What Brands Should Include In Their Deals With Collegiate Basketball Stars

It's almost here. The time when brands are finalizing social content calendars and pushing through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals with student athletes ahead of March Madness.

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It's almost here. The time when brands are finalizing social content calendars and pushing through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals with student athletes ahead of March Madness. Attention spikes, timelines compress, and brands are readying “tournament-season” posts that feel timely and shareable. That combination is exactly when otherwise ordinary NIL deliverables drift into avoidable legal exposure.

Ultimately, this is an ambush marketing problem: using the momentum of a major event without official sponsorship rights. During March and early April, brands understandably want to be part of the conversation. The risk arises when content uses event-style cues, phrases, graphics, hashtags, or visuals that suggest official status, approval, or affiliation, even if the post does not say or convey it outright.

The NCAA actively polices its tournament trademarks. For example, it recently asked prediction-market platform Kalshi to remove “March Madness” branding and related tournament terms from its offering because the wording could imply NCAA involvement or approval. Brands are advised to put guardrails up front, require rapid approvals before anything posts, and build in substitute deliverables for the moments when creative needs to be revised or pulled.

The March pressure test: where NIL deals break (and why)

March Madness highlights trademark and implied affiliation problems that show up in fast-moving social content. Tournament season accelerates everything: more views, more reposts, more reactive creative, and more pressure to take advantage of the moment. That's also when brand-provided copy, graphics, or production choices can unintentionally violate intellectual property (IP) rights.

In practice, the highest-risk creative typically falls into a familiar set of categories:

Protected marks and phrases and close variants that trade on the tournament's identity.

Bracket-style visuals and event-look graphics that mimic tournament presentation; and

Hashtags, venue/backdrop choices, and celebratory “event framing” that collectively suggest official affiliation, sponsorship, or approval.

The NIL agreement drafting takeaway for the brand is straightforward: if it wants “tournament season content,” the NIL agreement must (1) define what the athlete can and cannot say/show, (2) require content approvals before anything posts, and (3) permit compliant substitutes when content must be revised or pulled. March moves too fast for vague language; imprecision becomes pressure, and pressure produces poor results and potential liability.

Brands should also confirm that any proposed campaign complies not only with tournament intellectual property restrictions but also with applicable school, conference, and NCAA NIL policies, the athlete's existing sponsorship obligations, and any right-of-publicity limitations that may restrict overlapping endorsements or category conflicts.

The March Madness Clause Kit (what to add before the tournament)

March Madness NIL deals are all about adding the right clauses. These are four samples (to be reviewed with counsel) of clauses that can do most of the heavy lifting:

Tournament IP + “No Implied Affiliation” + Event-Indicia clause. Define what can't appear in sponsored content: NCAA/tournament marks (e.g., “March Madness,” “Final Four”), bracket graphics, official hashtags, and any creative that suggests NCAA approval or official status. Athletes will not capture content in restricted areas (e.g., credentialed spaces) or in any location/backdrop where tournament marks or other event-controlled indicia (official signage, court markings, media backdrops, credentials/lanyards) are visible. If event indicia cannot be avoided, the parties will use an alternate backdrop/wardrobe, crop/blur, or substitute deliverable. Rapid review + backup deliverables clause. March content is time sensitive. The contract should set a fast approval timeline (who approves and by when) and include backup deliverables if a post is flagged. Sponsored tournament-season content must also comply with the FTC's Endorsement Guides, requiring clear and conspicuous disclosure of material connections (e.g., #ad or #sponsored) so that consumers understand the commercial nature of the post. Paid amplification (whitelisting/boosting) clause. If the brand wants to boost content or run ads tied to the athlete's handle, define it: term (e.g., 14–30 days), platforms, spend cap, no edits without written approval, and an automatic shutoff at the end of the campaign. Risk allocation + takedown clause (indemnity/insurance as appropriate). If the athlete is posting without strict pre-approvals, the deal should shift risk back into the contract: (a) a clear takedown obligation (e.g., remove within [X] hours of notice), (b) a breach-based indemnity for losses caused by prohibited tournament IP use or implied-affiliation content, and (c) for higher-dollar deals, consider requiring the athlete or their NIL agency to carry media/advertising liability coverage, where commercially reasonable, naming the brand as additional insured, or have the brand place coverage and pass through the cost.

The fix isn't to avoid NIL deals in March or not to leverage the “it” factor of a rising collegiate player. Rather, brands should pay extra attention to bright-line creative boundaries, fast approvals, and substitute deliverables when a concept drifts too close to event IP or implied affiliation. Most importantly, the brand should make sure it has a direct line to its NIL attorney who can create contracts and amendments to fit the situation. Ultimately, the NIL contract determines whether a post from or an ad featuring a star athlete produces value or leads to a protracted legal dispute.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.