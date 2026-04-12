From The Real World To South Park To Mad Men: An Adventure In Pattern Recognition For The Creator Economy Via Cable Television

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What began as low-budget, authentic programming evolved into a cable TV industry capable of producing prestige content that redefined media and entertainment. Are today’s creators traversing the same trajectory? The parallels are striking, but so are the differences, and those differences present both potential limitations and inherent advantages as the creator economy continues to evolve and grow.

Cable TV’s Evolution: From Raw Authenticity to Prestige Storytelling in Three Phases

From the 1990s into the 2020s, the cable TV industry* delivered ever-increasing levels of fidelity in content and achieved greater and greater heights, cementing itself as a backbone of modern media. This evolution unfolded across three distinct phases, each representing a leap in storytelling ambition and production value. With each phase, cable’s audience followed and the industry thrived.

Phase 1 – Unscripted Reality: First-Person Storytelling + Low-to-Mid Fidelity – Cable first captured audiences through reality content built on first-person, unscripted authenticity. In first-person storytelling, stories unfold through an individual’s direct perspective and lived experience. The audience participates from within rather than observing from the outside. This immediacy is the core of the parasocial bond that makes reality content so compelling. In the 1990s, cable pioneered this format with shows such as MTV’s The Real World (1992 – 2017) and Road Rules (1995 – 2007), which later extended into Laguna Beach (2004 – 2006), Deadliest Catch (2005 – present), The Real Housewives (2006 – present), Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 – 2021) and many others, giving viewers unfiltered access to “real people” in niche communities. This Phase 1 content is cost-effective to produce and sustains engagement across long seasons and/or reruns, building deeply engaged fan bases.

Phase 2 – Scripted Animation: Third-Person Storytelling + Low-to-Mid Fidelity/Budget – Soon after reality content, low-to-mid-budget animation found a home on cable. Cable’s Phase 2 animation for kids spanned Rugrats (1991 – 2004) to SpongeBob SquarePants (1999 – present) to Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005 – 2008). For adults, it spanned Beavis and Butt-Head (1993 – 1997) to South Park (1997 – present) to Rick and Morty (2013 – present). Notably, this Phase 2 animation began cable’s shift into third-person storytelling, where stories are told about characters; the audience observes from the outside and is guided by an invisible and often unnamed/unacknowledged narrator. This mode creates narrative sophistication and thematic depth, but also a feeling of observation rather than participation in the audience, as FX’s John Landgraf discusses at length with Matt Belloni in the October 29, 2024 episode of “The Town.”

Phase 3 – Scripted Prestige: Third-Person Storytelling + High Fidelity/High Budget – As cable matured, its growing revenues enabled ambitious, high-fidelity, high-budgeted scripted storytelling, representing the apex of cable’s third-person narrative form. Landmark dramas evolved from Sex and the City (1998 – 2004) and The Sopranos (1999 – 2007) into The Wire (2002 – 2008), Breaking Bad (2008 – 2013), Mad Men (2007 – 2015), The Walking Dead (2010 – 2022) and Game of Thrones (2011 – 2019). These shows set new standards for narrative sophistication, fidelity and production value and became the tentpoles of cable television studios and channels at the core of the cable TV industry.

The Creator Economy’s Phases 1 and 2: Mirroring Cable’s Trajectory

From a bird’s-eye view, the creator economy appears poised to progress through a remarkably similar evolution.

The first wave of low-to-mid-fidelity influencer content mirrors cable’s Phase 1 reality era, with creators forging parasocial relationships through first-person storytelling, just as The Real World brought viewers into the daily lives of its cast. In the past several years, the creator economy has seen massive growth in animated content, representing a Phase 2 shift toward scripted, third-person, low-to-mid-budget storytelling, and with meaningful advances in fidelity and production value.

The creator economy’s growth through Phases 1 and 2 has driven significant professionalization over the past decade. What began as a largely amateur pursuit has evolved into a global workforce measured in millions. Full-time creators have grown in number from the low hundreds of thousands a few years ago to well over 1 million today. The creator economy is no longer a niche layer of media—it is one of media’s fastest-growing segments, with most analysts placing its size well over $100 billion globally.

How Generative AI Could Bring the Creator Economy into Phase 3: Higher Fidelity AND Lower Cost

Generative AI (genAI) is the catalyst that could accelerate creators into Phase 3. Unlike previous creator tools that supplemented creative decisions, genAI automates, augments and even originates them (e.g., text-to-image tools generate storyboards; AI automates visual effects and creates virtual backgrounds; AI voice models synthesize performances for localization and ADR; AI-driven editing tools suggest cuts and assemble rough edits; AI produces original music scores and sound design). AI can now generate entire animated sequences approaching high-fidelity animated feature quality, but at dramatically reduced costs and cycle times.

This is enabling independent creators to achieve production values that may soon approach the high-fidelity, high-budget content of traditional entertainment’s Phase 3 content, and at unprecedented speed and a fraction of the cost. Just as animation, CGI and VFX expanded possibilities for larger-scale storytelling in traditional entertainment’s Phases 2 and 3, the next wave of high-fidelity production and innovative storytelling may emerge from independent creators wielding genAI.

In other words, if the parallel to cable holds, are creators on the cusp of their own Phase 3 prestige era?

Applying First-Person vs. Third-Person Storytelling to the Creator Economy

Cable’s growth and the appetite of its audiences for more and more content, especially in the 2000s and 2010s, meant cable’s ecosystem became a rising tide lifting all boats, capable of encompassing and supporting larger production budgets for Phase 1’s first-person reality storytelling, as well as prestige-level production budgets of the third-person storytelling of Phases 2 and 3.

The creator economy, however, may face tension in attempting the same evolution.

At present, the creator economy is fundamentally an engine of first-person storytelling, thriving in an ever-expanding and vibrant world of Phase 1 content. First-person storytelling’s immediacy and authenticity are precisely what make the parasocial bond between creator and audience so powerful. This raises critical questions:

Is Phase 1’s first-person storytelling a required and essential feature of the creator economy? Or is it one of the three content types that the creator economy ecosystem is ultimately poised to encompass, embrace and support?

Can genAI enable creators to maintain direct audience relationships while expanding beyond Phase 1’s reality and Phase 2’s animation into the higher-fidelity, longer-form third-person storytelling of Phase 3? Even if genAI enables Hollywood-caliber production values, will creator economy audiences really want third-person, higher-fidelity storytelling from creators they follow for Phase 1’s first-person intimacy?

Might the most important creators of the next few years find ways to transcend the phases by bridging the first-person and third-person divide?

Cable proved audiences would follow from Phase 1’s The Real World to Phase 2’s South Park to Phase 3’s Mad Men. But the creator economy’s audience relationship—forged in the first-person intimacy of Phase 1 content—may resist that same transition. GenAI tools can enable Phase 3 prestige production; whether audience expectations will follow remains an open question.

The Neurological Advantage: ‘Always-On’ Storytelling as the Creator Economy’s Most Powerful Differentiator

Yet, even if the creator economy remains mostly within the bounds of Phase 1, its exponential power will persist pursuant to the deep neurological engagement it generates.

When audiences engage with narrative—whether first-person or third-person—listener brain activity mirrors the storyteller’s, synchronizing regions responsible for social cognition, emotional regulation and memory. Storytelling triggers a neurochemical cascade: oxytocin fosters empathy and trust, dopamine sustains engagement, and cortisol heightens attention.

More important, the brain craves narrative resolution. Unresolved stories create cognitive tension that demands closure.

Episodic television exploits this through escalating suspense and cliffhangers, whether via Phase 1, 2 or 3 content. Watching Breaking Bad unfold week to week, audiences were held in near-constant tension—tracking every decision Walter and Jesse made as the walls closed in. The result was a sustained psychological grip, with viewers turning over endless possibilities between episodes and anticipating not just what would happen next, but how far the consequences would spiral before any resolution arrived.

Creator content magnifies this effect exponentially because the story never ends. For better or worse, each post functions as both payoff and provocation—resolving one thread while immediately opening another—keeping audiences in a constant state of anticipation. Where episodic television builds tension week to week, creators compress that same psychological loop into daily (and even hourly) cycles, sustaining continuous momentum that makes disengagement feel like missing the next essential turn of the creator’s endlessly unfolding story.

This deep engagement between creator and audience translates directly into business opportunity.

Another Creator Economy Key Advantage: Direct Relationships and Deeper Monetization

Another structural advantage of the creator economy flows from this unmediated and engaged relationship between creator and audience, enabling monetization pathways even more diverse than those of cable.

Cable built massive businesses on advertising and carriage fees, achieving remarkable scale through sophisticated production studios, distribution networks and the intermediaries of MVPDs. But where cable mastered scaled distribution, creators cultivate direct audience relationships.

As the always-insightful Doug Shapiro explains in “The Relentless, Inevitable March of the Creator Economy” (December 2024), “the creator-consumer relationship is parasocial: because it is often unvarnished, unmediated and ‘un-institutional,’ fans feel like they personally know the creator. Structurally, this unmediated relationship creates more natural conditions for perceived authenticity. Also, when a creator earns trust, it tends to be more personal and resilient compared to institutional trust.” Further, as Shapiro writes in “Fan Surplus, HYBE, and the Science of Fandom” (October 2025), “fan surplus is fans’ excess willingness to engage more deeply, more frequently, and across more dimensions with the objects of their fandom.”

This dynamic unlocks the willingness of fans to participate in every aspect of a creator’s world. And the resulting monetization is significant.

Where traditional entertainment monetized attention through content distribution and advertising, creators engineer engagement and devotion with multiple monetization pathways across an ever-expanding surface area: direct brand partnerships and branded content, performance-based affiliate and social commerce, owned merchandise and vertically integrated consumer brands, publishing (newsletters, podcasts, books, etc.), digital products and courses, subscription communities and paid memberships, direct fan support (tips, drops and crowdfunding), platform-native monetization (ads, rev share, creator funds etc.), premium content and gated access, licensing/IP commercialization, and live events, touring and experiential activations.

As creators build their businesses, their ‘always-on’ content becomes the central magnet to attract and drive monetization across flywheels of diverse revenue opportunities. Only time will tell whether those creator businesses will evolve into companies matching cable’s production studios, or into channel brands delivering content far beyond the individual creator’s identity, or into empires matching the conglomerates that still sit at the top of the cable TV industry.

Regardless of how this story unfolds, the future is bright for the creator economy, especially for creators who can synthesize the cable TV industry’s lessons into a new model that doesn’t simply attempt to replicate Phase 3 prestige but instead bridges the best of first-person and third-person storytelling from Phases 1, 2 and 3. And by leveraging genAI to elevate production value while preserving the ‘always-on’ parasocial storytelling that makes creator content so powerful, creators will increasingly find themselves building their businesses into enduring engines of content, audience engagement and monetization.

As creators build their businesses and beyond, they need a team that understands the industry from every angle—helping them seize opportunities today and build for tomorrow. At the forefront of the creator economy, Loeb & Loeb LLP provides integrated, 360-degree legal and strategic support designed to help creators structure resilient businesses.

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