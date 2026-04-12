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12 April 2026

State AGs Roll The Dice On Gaming (Podcast)

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Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

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What happens when state AGs decide that predictive markets, casino apps, and loot boxes look a lot more like gambling than gaming? In this episode, we unpack a fast-moving wave of state enforcement...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Paul Singer,Beth Bolen Chun,Andrea DeLorimier
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What happens when state AGs decide that predictive markets, casino apps, and loot boxes look a lot more like gambling than gaming? In this episode, we unpack a fast-moving wave of state enforcement as attorneys general scrutinize Kalshi’s predictive markets, Washington’s lawsuit against casino app operators Playtika and Aristocrat, and New York’s suit against Valve over loot boxes—signaling that companies offering chance-based online games, especially those involving virtual currency, item value, or youth audiences, may face growing legal risk under state gambling and consumer protection laws.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. SingerBeth Bolen ChunAbigail Stempson, and Andrea deLorimier.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Andrea DeLorimier
Andrea DeLorimier
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