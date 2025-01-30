Podcast Episode 120: Akshay Verna, COO (Spotdraft)

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with special guest Akshay Verma. Akshay is COO at Spotdraft. In this discussion he details a path that began in New Delhi, India. He reflects on a childhood passion for sports and pop culture and details his journey, including his decision to attend UC Berkeley for undergrad, working as a paralegal in big law before attending Santa Clara University School of Law, and then beginning his career as an environmental lawyer. Akshay reflects on pivoting from legal practice to the business side of law, including the years he spent as the head of legal operations a Meta. Akshay reflects on the role of legal operations professionals and gives wonderful advice on the importance of embracing feedback.

Akshay's Profile :

Title : Chief Operating Officer

: Chief Operating Officer Company : Spot Draft

: Spot Draft Hometown: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA College: UC Berkeley

UC Berkeley Law School: Santa Clara University School of Law

Click here for full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.