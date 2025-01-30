ARTICLE
30 January 2025

Podcast Episode 120: Akshay Verna, COO (Spotdraft)

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with special guest Akshay Verma. Akshay is COO at Spotdraft.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Alexis P. Robertson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with special guest Akshay Verma. Akshay is COO at Spotdraft. In this discussion he details a path that began in New Delhi, India. He reflects on a childhood passion for sports and pop culture and details his journey, including his decision to attend UC Berkeley for undergrad, working as a paralegal in big law before attending Santa Clara University School of Law, and then beginning his career as an environmental lawyer. Akshay reflects on pivoting from legal practice to the business side of law, including the years he spent as the head of legal operations a Meta. Akshay reflects on the role of legal operations professionals and gives wonderful advice on the importance of embracing feedback.

Akshay's Profile:

  • Title: Chief Operating Officer
  • Company: Spot Draft
  • Hometown: San Francisco, CA
  • College: UC Berkeley
  • Law School: Santa Clara University School of Law

1576606a.jpg

Click here for full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alexis P. Robertson
Alexis P. Robertson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More