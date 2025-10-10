California Says Turn Down The Volume Of Commercials On Streamers

Earlier this week, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed new legislation intended to reduce the volume of commercials on video streaming services. The new law – SB 576 – prohibits streamers from airing commercials that are "louder than the video content the advertisements accompany."

In announcing the move, the Governor said, "We heard Californian's loud and clear, and what's clear is that they don't want commercials at a volume any louder than the level at which they were previously enjoying a program. By signing SB 576, California is dialing down this inconvenience across streaming platforms, which had previously not been subject to commercial volume regulations passed by Congress in 2010."

The law doesn't create a private right of action – leaving enforcement to the State.

