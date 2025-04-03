Utah Pioneers App Store Age Limits

Listen to this post

Utah's governor recently signed the first law which puts age restrictions on app downloads. The law (the App Store Accountability Act, SB 142), was signed yesterday (Wednesday, April 26, 2025). We anticipate that the law may be challenged, similar to NetChoice's challenge to the Utah Social Media Regulation Act and other similar state laws.

Once in effect, the law will apply to both app stores and app developers. There are various effective dates – May 7, 2025, May 6, 2026 and December 31, 2026— as outlined below. Among its requirements are the following:

Age Verification: Under the new law, beginning May 6, 2026, app stores will need to verify the age of any user located in the state using "commercially reasonable" measures. Prior to that time, the Division of Consumer Protection will need to create rules that outline how age can be verified. Also starting May 2026, app developers will need to verify age categories "through the app store's data sharing methods." Age categories are children (users under age 13), younger teenagers (users between the ages of 13 and 15), older teenagers (users aged 16 or 17), and adults (users aged 18 and up).

Putting it into Practice: While we anticipate that this law will be challenged, it signals that states are continuing their focus on laws relating to children in the digital space. This is the first law that is focused on app stores, but we expect to see more in the future.

