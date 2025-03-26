ARTICLE
26 March 2025

Taking Aim At Humphrey's Executor: Trump Fires The FTC's Democratic Commissioners

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

Crowell & Moring LLP logo
Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
Explore Firm Details
On March 18th President Trump fired the Federal Trade Commission's two Democratic Commissioners, Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Kristin Madigan,Cheryl Falvey,Geena Roberts
+1 Authors

On March 18th President Trump fired the Federal Trade Commission's two Democratic Commissioners, Alvaro Bedoyaand Rebecca Kelly Slaughter. The news broke when Commissioner Bedoya took to the social media site X, stating, "I am a commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission. The president just illegally fired me. This is corruption plain and simple."

The firing of the Commissioners — each nominated by the President, and confirmed by the Senate— is the latest effort by the Administration to expand presidential power over the executive branch, including independent agencies. The dismissals follow executive orders from February 18th and March 14th, both asserting broad powers of the President over federal agencies.

News outlets report that both Bedoya and Slaughter plan to challenge the firings in court. The outcome of those battles could have outsized effects on the future of Humphrey's Executor and the FTC's governance, independence, and regulatory focus.

As reported on in a prior Client Alert, recent Supreme Court decisions weakening Humphrey's Executor will play a pivotal role in challenges to the firings. Those decisions indicate that the Supreme Court may be willing to find that the Administration has greater power over once unquestionably independent agencies.

In the meantime, the FTC's permissive quorum rule allows the two remaining republican Commissioners to continue carrying on Commission action without new appointments.

Crowell attorneys will continue to monitor these and related developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kristin Madigan
Kristin Madigan
Photo of Cheryl Falvey
Cheryl Falvey
Photo of Kari Ferver
Kari Ferver
Photo of Geena Roberts
Geena Roberts
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More