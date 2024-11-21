Identity Crisis: Are Metaverse Avatars Persons Or Pixels? (Video)

Avatars within the metaverse serve as the digital embodiments of their users, allowing individuals to navigate and interact within virtual environments. As digital personas that embody users within the metaverse, avatars are customizable characters people control. These avatars can be designed to reflect accurate or fanciful physical appearance and a realistic fantasy persona. They allow users to express themselves visually and interact with the virtual environment. Through avatars, users can walk, talk, touch, and even own virtual objects and enter legally binding contracts.

In short, they are the citizens of the metaverse. So, does that mean they deserve personhood status? We explored the legal quandary involved in AI personhood in a previous post. There is a clear distinction, however, between AI — no matter how sentient — and metaverse avatars that act according to their human controller's commands.

Avatars: Your Digital You

While AI systems are software programs that can exhibit thoughtful behavior, avatars are typically digital representations or virtual embodiments of real humans. Since the humans behind the digital representations already can exercise their human rights, superficially, it would seem unnecessary to consider avatars for personhood. If avatars are not autonomous, some argue, they are not "individual" and cannot be separated from the people calling the shots. As digital representatives of ourselves, avatars can be customized to look, talk, and respond like us.

Still, this ability to customize avatars raises interesting questions about how we perceive and interact with virtual representations of ourselves and others in digital spaces. While avatars may serve as our proxies in the virtual world, they can also take on personas and assume roles that are nothing like our real-world station. Interoperability, the Holy Grail of a unified metaverse, would enable avatars to travel seamlessly through diverse realms as the same "person." We could attend a prototype demonstration as part of our job in one realm, work up a sweat playing racquetball in a separate platform, then sit front row, center at a virtual concert in yet another.

But even if metaverse megaminds ever achieve interoperability, it is probable that some users would still prefer to maintain separate personalities in cyberspace. As an alternate reality, the metaverse gives us the freedom to step outside ourselves as we step into our avatars. A business executive might create one avatar for her role as a business executive, another for her metaverse side hustle as a dominatrix, and a third for fighting off alien invasions. Since these beings would exist separately and simultaneously, should the law consider them as different virtual "people?"

Freedom and Responsibility

At the heart of the Web3 transformative landscape lies a decentralized structure that grants users unprecedented control over their virtual identities or avatars. However, this decentralization also breeds a complex tension between user autonomy and accountability for avatars' actions.

Social interactions within the metaverse mirror those in the physical world. Avatars enable users to communicate, collaborate, and establish connections with others, fostering a sense of community and belonging in the virtual realm. However, this freedom of expression and interaction also raises concerns regarding user behavior and accountability. Just as in the real world, actions within the metaverse can have tangible consequences, influencing personal and professional relationships, reputations, and even creating legal implications.

Economic activities within the metaverse further amplify the complexities of user control and accountability. Avatars can engage in various commercial endeavors, from buying and selling virtual goods to participating in virtual real estate markets. These economic transactions often involve the exchange of virtual currencies, blurring the distinction between virtual and real-world wealth. Consequently, disputes over contracts, property ownership, and financial transactions may arise, necessitating mechanisms for dispute resolution and legal enforcement within the metaverse.

The decentralized nature of the metaverse complicates matters of accountability as traditional regulatory frameworks struggle to keep pace with the evolving digital landscape. Without centralized authorities overseeing virtual interactions, users are left to navigate a complex web of rights, responsibilities, and consequences on their own. While decentralization empowers users with greater autonomy over their virtual identities, it also raises questions about who bears responsibility for the actions of avatars.

Civil and criminal liability within the metaverse poses significant challenges for legal systems worldwide. Determining jurisdiction, enforcing contracts, and prosecuting virtual crimes present novel legal dilemmas that require innovative solutions. Moreover, the anonymity afforded by avatars can facilitate illicit activities such as fraud, harassment, and intellectual property infringement, further complicating matters of accountability and enforcement.

Legal Pros and Cons of Avatar Personhood

Proponents argue that granting avatars personhood could cultivate a deeper sense of responsibility and ownership among users. By recognizing avatars as legal entities, users might be more inclined to engage ethically and responsibly, extending the real-world social contract to the metaverse. This recognition could lead to a societal shift where digital conduct mirrors real-world accountability, thereby enhancing user behavior and interactions.

With more and more economic activity migrating to digital realms, avatar personhood and citizenship could streamline metaverse transactions. If they were legal entities, avatars could own digital assets, sign contracts, and engage in commerce. This would potentially reduce fraud, enhance trust, and foster a more robust digital economy while simplifying dispute resolution processes and providing clear recourse in cases of financial or contractual disagreements.

Legal, logistical, and technological realities, however, may preclude including avatars in the siblinghood of humanity.

One significant challenge in granting personhood to avatars is the difficulty of establishing clear legal tests for such status. Unlike corporations, which are structured and regulated entities, avatars are fluid and can be easily altered or created anew. Defining criteria for personhood in this context could prove both complex and contentious, potentially leading to inconsistent and subjective applications of the law.

Enforcing rights and obligations on nonhuman entities presents another reality check. Is it advisable to hold an avatar accountable when it is merely a proxy for a human user? The road to hell might well be paved with good intentions. Avatar personhood might incentivize bad actors to evade real-world responsibilities and behavioral expectations. It is not hard to imagine a human Dr. Jekyll unleashing their Mr. Hyde avatar with impunity on an unsuspecting metaverse public. Determining liability and jurisdiction and executing legal penalties in a virtual space can be fraught with complications, undermining the effectiveness of personhood as a legal concept.

Until solutions to these challenges can be found and society decides avatars deserve human status, a framework for controlling their behavior and enabling them to serve productive purposes is the best policy.

Avatar Accountability — A Legal Framework

Addressing potential misbehavior within the metaverse is central to navigating the complexities of user accountability. Short of assigning metaverse avatars personhood status of their own, stakeholders can track their activities and try to ascribe them to the people controlling them. Given the decentralization and user anonymity capabilities enabled by Web3 technology, however, only a multipronged approach can hope to succeed:

Community Moderation —Platforms must empower users to report inappropriate avatar behavior and assign designated moderators to take appropriate action swiftly. This might involve issuing warnings, temporary bans, expulsion from specific metaverse environments, and, in cases of severe transgressions, notification of the proper law enforcement authorities.

—Platforms must empower users to report inappropriate avatar behavior and assign designated moderators to take appropriate action swiftly. This might involve issuing warnings, temporary bans, expulsion from specific metaverse environments, and, in cases of severe transgressions, notification of the proper law enforcement authorities. Digital Reputation Management — Assigning avatars reputation scores based on their interactions with others can incentivize positive behavior. Positive scores could grant users access to exclusive features or benefits within the metaverse. Conversely, negative behavior could lead to a decline in reputation scores, limiting access to certain areas or privileges. These scores could even be visible to others in the metaverse, allowing users to make informed decisions about who they interact with.

— Assigning avatars reputation scores based on their interactions with others can incentivize positive behavior. Positive scores could grant users access to exclusive features or benefits within the metaverse. Conversely, negative behavior could lead to a decline in reputation scores, limiting access to certain areas or privileges. These scores could even be visible to others in the metaverse, allowing users to make informed decisions about who they interact with. Decentralized Enforcement — Platforms can employ blockchain technology's inherent transparency and immutability to establish clear ownership of digital assets and track transactions within the metaverse. This can deter fraudulent activity perpetrated by avatars and facilitate dispute-resolution processes.

— Platforms can employ blockchain technology's inherent transparency and immutability to establish clear ownership of digital assets and track transactions within the metaverse. This can deter fraudulent activity perpetrated by avatars and facilitate dispute-resolution processes. Proportional Liability — This approach would consider the severity of the offense, the intent of the user, and the potential harm caused when determining who bears responsibility within a virtual environment. For instance, the human user might be held liable for deliberate and malicious actions taken by their avatar, while unintentional mistakes or misunderstandings might be addressed within the metaverse itself.

Conclusion

The allure of a streamlined virtual existence is undeniable. However, the practicalities of enforcement, accountability, and the implications for the legal system dictate that avatars, as digital embodiments of users, lack the intrinsic qualities that warrant the autonomy and responsibilities associated with personhood. They serve as extensions of the human experience, not independent entities deserving legal recognition.

The metaverse offers boundless possibilities where the lines between reality and virtuality blur. However, this does not necessitate the extension of legal personhood to avatars. The legal system is designed to cater to entities capable of independent thought and action, which avatars are not. Instead, they are controlled by users, reflecting their will and actions within the digital landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.