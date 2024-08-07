Managing customer interactions across multiple channels can be challenging. That's why we're excited to introduce two powerful new integrations between Theta Lake and RingCentral: digital and omnichannel support for RingCX Digital and RingCentral Contact Center. These integrations are designed to streamline your digital communications, ensuring compliance and efficiency across all platforms.

RingCX Digital Support allows you to manage all customer interactions across social media, messaging apps, live website chat, email, and review channels. With the new Theta Lake integration, you can now capture, oversee, and archive interactions seamlessly within:

SMS

Email

Live Website Chat

Facebook Pages, Messenger

X Account, Messaging

Insta Accounts, DMs

YouTube Accounts

LinkedIn Company Pages

Google Business Messages

Engage Messaging

In-App Messaging for iOS/ Android

Apple Apps Reviews

Telegram Messaging

WhatsApp Messaging

Apple Business Chat

WeChat

RingCentral Contact Center (NICE CXone) Digital-first Omnichannel Support brings the same robust capabilities. Capture, supervise and archive all communications within your contact center environment, ensuring that you meet regulatory requirements without compromising on efficiency. This integration supports digital and omnichannel communications, including the same social media coverage as RingCX Digital, plus:

Google Business, Play, and Places Messages

Apple Apps Reviews

LINE Messaging

Telegram Messaging

WhatsApp Messaging

Viber Messaging

Apple Messages for Business

Microsoft Teams

Slack

WeChat

BYO Channel

Key Benefits:

Seamless Capture and Archiving: Automatically capture and archive all interactions across your channels, ensuring compliance and security.

Effortless Oversight: Monitor all communications without disrupting your workflow or user experience.Omnichannel Support: Manage interactions from social media, messaging apps, live chat, email, and review channels from a single platform.

Enhanced Compliance: Meet regulatory requirements effortlessly with comprehensive archiving and surveillance.

With these integrations, Theta Lake and RingCentral are setting a new standard for managing customer interactions. Whether you're using RingCX Digital or RingCentral Contact Center, you can now enjoy seamless, compliant communication across all your channels.

