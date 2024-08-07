Managing customer interactions across multiple channels can be challenging. That's why we're excited to introduce two powerful new integrations between Theta Lake and RingCentral: digital and omnichannel support for RingCX Digital and RingCentral Contact Center. These integrations are designed to streamline your digital communications, ensuring compliance and efficiency across all platforms.
RingCX Digital Support allows you to manage all customer interactions across social media, messaging apps, live website chat, email, and review channels. With the new Theta Lake integration, you can now capture, oversee, and archive interactions seamlessly within:
- SMS
- Live Website Chat
- Facebook Pages, Messenger
- X Account, Messaging
- Insta Accounts, DMs
- YouTube Accounts
- LinkedIn Company Pages
- Google Business Messages
- Engage Messaging
- In-App Messaging for iOS/ Android
- Apple Apps Reviews
- Telegram Messaging
- WhatsApp Messaging
- Apple Business Chat
RingCentral Contact Center (NICE CXone) Digital-first Omnichannel Support brings the same robust capabilities. Capture, supervise and archive all communications within your contact center environment, ensuring that you meet regulatory requirements without compromising on efficiency. This integration supports digital and omnichannel communications, including the same social media coverage as RingCX Digital, plus:
- Google Business, Play, and Places Messages
- Apple Apps Reviews
- LINE Messaging
- Telegram Messaging
- WhatsApp Messaging
- Viber Messaging
- Apple Messages for Business
- Microsoft Teams
- Slack
- BYO Channel
Key Benefits:
Seamless Capture and Archiving: Automatically
capture and archive all interactions across your channels, ensuring
compliance and security.
Effortless Oversight: Monitor all communications without disrupting your workflow or user experience.Omnichannel Support: Manage interactions from social media, messaging apps, live chat, email, and review channels from a single platform.
Enhanced Compliance: Meet regulatory requirements effortlessly with comprehensive archiving and surveillance.
With these integrations, Theta Lake and RingCentral are setting a new standard for managing customer interactions. Whether you're using RingCX Digital or RingCentral Contact Center, you can now enjoy seamless, compliant communication across all your channels.
To learn more about these integrations and how they can benefit your business:
- Visit the Theta Lake + RingCentral Integration Page
- Watch an on-demand live demo
- Request a customized live demo
- Read: Best Practices to Keep RingCentral Voice Comms Compliant Now & in the Future
