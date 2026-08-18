Another “Minute About Minutes”

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On August 6, 2026, Delaware’s Court of Chancery issued two opinions providing additional context for important issues surrounding corporate minutes.
The first, City of Pontiac Police and Fire Retirement Sys., et al. v. Dayforce, Inc., C.A. No. 2026-0073-LM, addressed corporate minutes in the context of an action by stockholders seeking to enforce their statutory rights to inspect the books and records of the corporation as provided in Section 220 of the DGCL. In that case, the Magistrate in Chancery found that the trial record established a credible basis to investigate the board’s deliberative process in connection with a merger transaction. The court made that finding after identifying several instances where: (a) the merger’s proxy statement’s discussion of the merger negotiations differed from what was discussed in the board minutes; and (b) where there appeared to be executive sessions during meetings without separately memorialized minutes. The stockholders claimed that these alleged shortcomings in the minutes justified an order that they be allowed, under Section 220(g), to inspect informal board materials to attempt to fill the asserted gaps in the formal board minutes. Despite older precedent that would have indicated that such findings might warrant an inspection of informal board materials, the 2025 amendments to Section 220 requires that stockholders prove such materials are necessary for their stated purposes by clear and convincing evidence. The court found that standard had not been met.
The second opinion, NCP US Terminals LP v. Odfjell Terminals US Holdings, LLC, illustrates how the Court of Chancery will often use corporate minutes (and other board materials like agendas and slide decks) to flesh out gaps in trial testimony or otherwise use them to harmonize the testimonial and documentary trial record. In this instance, the Chancellor referred to the agenda, board presentation, and minutes to address discrepancies in the live testimony of the board members about whether certain matters were discussed at a meeting. For instance, noting that the matter at issue was specifically noted on the agenda and that the slide deck provided to the board had a slide addressing the issue, the court found that the preponderance of the evidence showed that the matter was discussed because “it [was] unlikely that the Board skipped an entire section” and “the meeting was not rushed” because it “lasted two days.”
The two opinions provide additional tips for the preparation of corporate board materials, including meeting minutes:
- To the extent your board is considering matters that will later require a stockholder vote, ensure that the minutes are sufficiently detailed to support the later drafting of a proxy statement. In the not-so-distant past, material discrepancies between the two was the “open sesame” for stockholders to demand the inspection of informal board materials in Section 220 litigation. While the heightened standards of the revised Section 220 blocked that result here, best practices would still be to be mindful that the minutes adequately cover material matters that will likely need to be disclosed to the stockholders in a proxy statement.
- Think of your entire package of board materials, the agenda, any board books, and the minutes of the meeting as materials that might someday be evidence in litigation where the board may need to convince a fact finder that it acted loyally and with due care on certain matters before it. The Court of Chancery notes things like how long it appears (from the minutes) that certain matters were discussed and in what level of detail. Make sure your minutes reflect the relative importance of the matters under discussion. For instance, the minutes should not have a very robust discussion of something somewhat mundane (like whether to serve one brand of soda or another in the cafeteria) but a relatively miserly discussion of the merger transaction being considered.
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