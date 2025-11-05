John Reichert Shares Insights On Fraud Prevention With Milwaukee Business Journal

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren is a full-service, business-oriented law firm with offices in Milwaukee, Madison, Waukesha and Wausau, Wisconsin; Chicago and Rockford, Illinois; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Denver, Colorado; and Phoenix, Arizona. With nearly 200 lawyers, the firm serves clients throughout the United States and internationally with a combination of legal advice, industry understanding and superior client service.

Shareholder John Reichert took part as a featured panelist on the Milwaukee Business Journal's "Table of Experts: Protecting Against Fraud" roundtable.The panel explored the growing risks of business fraud, the differences between consumer and commercial protections and the practical steps organizations can take to safeguard their assets. Reichert discussed the legal distinctions that leave business more exposed than consumers, emphasized the importance of using bank security tools and internal controls, and highlighted how mid-sized companies are especially vulnerable to fraud schemes.

Reichert is the managing shareholder of Reinhart's Waukesha office and a member of the firm's Banking and Finance Practice. He serves as general counsel for community banks, bank holding companies and other businesses involved in the financial services industry. Reichert's practice involves corporate governance, capital formation, mergers and acquisitions, asset sales and purchases, regulatory and compliance matters, commercial lending transactions and general securities matters.

