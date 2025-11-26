Pennsylvania Settles With Mail Order Subscription Business - Again (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Pennsylvania Settles with Mail Order Subscription Business - Again

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced a $750,000 settlement with American Mint LLC over its negative option subscription practices — marking the company's second major enforcement action following a 2005 Assurance of Voluntary Compliance. The case underscores how state AGs continue to use UDAP authority to address deceptive subscription practices, even without specific auto-renewal laws on the books.

For legal, compliance, and marketing teams, this settlement highlights the importance of clear, conspicuous disclosures, express consent, and accessible cancellation methods — and serves as a reminder that legacy agreements and practices remain enforceable decades later.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Abigail Stempson, Beth Bolen Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.

