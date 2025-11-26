ARTICLE
26 November 2025

Pennsylvania Settles With Mail Order Subscription Business - Again (Podcast)

KD
Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced a $750,000 settlement with American Mint LLC over its negative option subscription practices — marking the company's second major enforcement action...
United States Pennsylvania Corporate/Commercial Law
Paul Singer,Abigail Stempson,Andrea DeLorimier
+1 Authors
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Pennsylvania Settles with Mail Order Subscription Business - Again

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced a $750,000 settlement with American Mint LLC over its negative option subscription practices — marking the company's second major enforcement action following a 2005 Assurance of Voluntary Compliance. The case underscores how state AGs continue to use UDAP authority to address deceptive subscription practices, even without specific auto-renewal laws on the books.

For legal, compliance, and marketing teams, this settlement highlights the importance of clear, conspicuous disclosures, express consent, and accessible cancellation methods — and serves as a reminder that legacy agreements and practices remain enforceable decades later.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Abigail Stempson, Beth Bolen Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.

Authors
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
Photo of Andrea DeLorimier
Andrea DeLorimier
