26 November 2025

Corporate Reporting – FRC Publishes Practical Guidance For Smaller Listed Companies

The FRC has published a thematic review of reporting by smaller listed companies, which aims to help them improve the quality of their annual reports.
Caroline Rae,Antonia Kirkby,Gavin Davies
The FRC decided to carry out the review as it had noted a continuing trend of companies outside the FTSE 350 being more likely to receive a substantive letter in response to the FRC's corporate reporting reviews – a substantive letter is where the FRC requires further information or explanations to understand an annual report. It had also observed generally lower quality disclosures in smaller listed companies' annual reports compared to larger companies.

The FRC carried out a desktop review of 20 companies, focusing in particular on the areas which are most commonly covered by substantive letters sent to smaller listed companies, namely revenue, cash flow statements, impairment of non-financial assets and financial instruments. The paper highlights queries and observations in relation to each of these four areas which might be raised with companies and sets out examples to illustrate both good disclosure, and inadequate disclosures which would potentially trigger an enquiry.

