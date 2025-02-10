ARTICLE
10 February 2025

Space Business Review January 2025

January 6 – Japanese launch services start-up Interstellar Technologies Inc. (Interstellar) announced $44m in new investment from Woven by Toyota, Inc. (Woven)...
Dara A. Panahy and Bijan Ganji
January Investment Activity

January 6 – Japanese launch services start-up Interstellar Technologies Inc. (Interstellar) announced $44m in new investment from Woven by Toyota, Inc. (Woven), a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, along with a strategic partnership between Woven and Interstellar to improve rocket production.

January 14 – Satellite operator Loft Orbital, Inc. raised $170m in a Series C funding round led by Tikehau Capital SCA and Axial Partners, LLC, with participation from Bpifrance Financement, Foundation Capital, LLC, Temasek International, and others.

January 15 – Launch services start-up Stoke Space Technologies, Inc. raised $260m in Series C funding with participation from new and existing investors, including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Glade Brook Capital Partners LLC, Industrious Ventures, Point72 Ventures, LLC and others. The company will use the funds to continue development of its Nova medium lift launch vehicle and renovate its launch site.

