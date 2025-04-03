ARTICLE
3 April 2025

Cybersecurity And Data Privacy Attorney Collin Walke On Bloomberg Law With June Grasso Discusses Implications Of The Bankruptcy Of 23andMe And Genetic Data Risk (Video)

Collin R. Walke, a partner and head of the cybersecurity and data privacy practice at Hall Estill, discusses the implications of the bankruptcy of 23andMe.
Cybersecurity and data privacy Attorney Collin Walke on Bloomberg Law with June Grasso discusses implications of the bankruptcy of 23andMe and genetic data risk. Listen at the 9:30 mark

