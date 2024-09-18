Fred Karlinsky Featured On Net Impact Podcast By ThriveDX: Exploring Cyber Risks & Insurance

Fred Karlinsky, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice, is the featured guest on episode 6 of ThriveDX's Net Impact podcast hosted by Fred Menachem, which explores the crucial intersection of cybersecurity law and insurance regulation.



Fred discusses how businesses can protect themselves from growing cyber threats, the evolving role of insurance in cybersecurity, and his firsthand experience navigating complex cyber incidents, offering valuable insights for managing cyber risk in today's digitally connected world.



Click here to watch the podcast episode.

