ARTICLE
18 September 2024

Fred Karlinsky Featured On Net Impact Podcast By ThriveDX: Exploring Cyber Risks & Insurance

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
Fred Karlinsky, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice, is the featured guest on episode 6 of ThriveDX's Net Impact podcast
United States Technology
Person photo placeholder
Authors

Fred Karlinsky, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice, is the featured guest on episode 6 of ThriveDX's Net Impact podcast hosted by Fred Menachem, which explores the crucial intersection of cybersecurity law and insurance regulation.

Fred discusses how businesses can protect themselves from growing cyber threats, the evolving role of insurance in cybersecurity, and his firsthand experience navigating complex cyber incidents, offering valuable insights for managing cyber risk in today's digitally connected world.

Click here to watch the podcast episode.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More