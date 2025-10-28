Are You Ready To Navigate The US Landscape For Active Strategies? (Podcast)

Mayer Brown partner Anna Pinedo joins Stefan Wagner (Head of Development, Vestr) on the Vestr Securitization Podcast to discuss the intersection between European structured products and U.S. investment regulations.

Anna explains how U.S. investors access AMC-like strategies through separately managed accounts, actively managed ETFs, and structured notes, and why the American regulatory framework surrounding indices, discretion, and tax treatment differs significantly from the European framework. Anna explores how proprietary indices, QIS strategies, and securitization vehicles (SPVs and repacks) are used to bridge active management across borders, as well as what European managers must know before entering the U.S. market. Below topics are also covered in this episode:

How U.S. investors replicate AMC-style strategies using SMAs and ETFs

Why index discretion matters for both regulation and tax compliance

How to package active strategies into notes or repacks for institutional buyers

The difference between registered and private offerings (144A, 4(a)(2))

What European managers should know before launching in the U.S.

This episode offers practical takeaways for asset managers, issuers, and product developers navigating cross-border investment structuring and regulation.

