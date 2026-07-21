ARTICLE
21 July 2026

Represented BOXABL In USD3.5B Business Combination With FG Merger II Corp.

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Winston Taylor LLP announces its role in advising BOXABL on a USD3.5 billion business combination with FG Merger II Corp, a transaction designed to provide the modular housing innovator with enhanced access to public capital markets. The deal aims to support BOXABL's expansion of its factory-built housing platform, scale manufacturing capabilities, and accelerate research and development efforts.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Michael J. Blankenship,Armando Andrew Amador,Robert Allan Oakes, IV
+2 Authors
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Valued at approximately USD3.5 billion, the transaction combines factory-built housing innovator BOXABL with special purpose acquisition company FG Merger II Corp. The business combination is expected to provide BOXABL with enhanced access to the public capital markets to support the expansion of its advanced factory-built housing platform, scale manufacturing capabilities, and accelerate research and development.

Founded in 2017, BOXABL is transforming residential construction through modular building systems designed to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at unprecedented speed.

Mike Blankenship led the team that also included Armando Amador, Jon Bodle, Robbie Oakes, and Matthrew Regens.

Learn more about the transaction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Michael J. Blankenship
Michael J. Blankenship
Photo of Armando Andrew Amador
Armando Andrew Amador
Photo of Jonathan Bodle
Jonathan Bodle
Photo of Robert Allan Oakes, IV
Robert Allan Oakes, IV
Photo of Matthew Regens
Matthew Regens
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