Represented BOXABL In USD3.5B Business Combination With FG Merger II Corp.

- within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
Valued at approximately USD3.5 billion, the transaction combines factory-built housing innovator BOXABL with special purpose acquisition company FG Merger II Corp. The business combination is expected to provide BOXABL with enhanced access to the public capital markets to support the expansion of its advanced factory-built housing platform, scale manufacturing capabilities, and accelerate research and development.
Founded in 2017, BOXABL is transforming residential construction through modular building systems designed to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at unprecedented speed.
Mike Blankenship led the team that also included Armando Amador, Jon Bodle, Robbie Oakes, and Matthrew Regens.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]