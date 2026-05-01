Reg CF Offerings That Cross April 30: Does The Required Financial Statement Update Trigger Investor Reconfirmation?

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Every spring, capital markets counsel advising issuers in live Regulation Crowdfunding (“Reg CF”) offerings face a recurring question. A calendar-year issuer launches a Reg CF offering in the fall or winter, the offering remains open into the following spring, and as April 30 approaches, the issuer must refresh its financial statements to keep the offering compliant. Counsel must then advise whether filing the required Form C amendment with updated annual financial statements automatically triggers the investor reconfirmation machinery in 17 C.F.R. § 227.304(c), forcing the intermediary to notify every committed investor, run a five-business-day reconfirmation window, and cancel and refund any commitments not reconfirmed, or whether the issuer may instead file a “straight” Form C/A that keeps the offering moving without disrupting investor commitments. The answer, grounded in the rule text and the SEC Division of Corporation Finance's most recent guidance, is that reconfirmation is not automatic; it depends on whether the amendment reflects a “material change.”

The 120-day financial statement currency rule and the Form C-AR obligation

Two distinct Reg CF requirements collide at the 120-day mark following fiscal year-end. Instruction 4 to Rule 201(t) imposes a financial statement currency requirement: once more than 120 days have passed since the issuer's most recently completed fiscal year-end, the issuer must include financial statements for the two most recently completed fiscal years in its offering disclosure to continue the offering. For calendar-year issuers, that date typically falls on or about April 30.

Independently, Rule 202(a) requires any issuer that has sold securities in reliance on Section 4(a)(6) to file an annual report on Form C-AR no later than 120 days after fiscal year-end, including the financial statements and other content prescribed by Rule 202(a). The annual report obligation runs whether or not an offering remains open and continues until one of the termination conditions in Rule 202(b) is satisfied and a Form C-TR is filed.

The Division of Corporation Finance's most current staff guidance ties these obligations together. In an updated Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation (Question 201.03) issued February 17, 2026, the staff confirmed that an issuer with a live Reg CF offering that has had at least one rolling closing and that remains open more than 120 days after fiscal year-end “must file an amendment to the issuer's Form C with updated financial statements that meet the requirements of Rule 201(t) and an annual report on Form C-AR,” and must also keep progress updates current under Rule 203(a)(3). Notably, the staff did not characterize the required Form C amendment as a per se “material change” or state that reconfirmation is automatically required.

The reconfirmation framework: triggered by materiality, not by the act of amendment

Whether reconfirmation is required is governed by Rules 203(a)(2) and 304(c), and both provisions key reconfirmation to materiality rather than to the bare fact of filing an amendment. Rule 203(a)(2) requires an issuer to file a Form C/A to disclose any material changes, additions, or updates to information previously provided to investors, and directs the issuer to check a box on the cover of Form C/A indicating that investors must reconfirm within five business days only if the amendment “reflects material changes, additions or updates.” By its terms, the rule contemplates that some amendments will not be material, and for those, the reconfirmation check-box is left unchecked.

Rule 304(c) places the operational reconfirmation duty on the intermediary. When there is “a material change to the terms of an offering or to the information provided by the issuer,” the intermediary must notify each investor with an outstanding commitment, advise that the commitment will be cancelled absent reconfirmation within five business days, and, if the investor does not reconfirm, cancel the commitment and direct that funds be refunded. If the material change occurs within five business days of the planned offering deadline, the intermediary must extend the offering to ensure investors receive a full five-business-day reconfirmation window.

The SEC's small entity compliance guide and investor bulletin both reinforce the materiality-based trigger, explaining that material amendments require reconfirmation while non-material amendments do not. These public-facing materials use “material change,” not “amendment,” as the switch that turns on the reconfirmation process.

Is the required financial statement update a per se “material change”?

The analytical question for counsel is whether a Form C amendment that exists solely to satisfy the Rule 201(t) financial statement currency requirement is, by virtue of containing updated financials, a “material change” that triggers reconfirmation. The better reading of the rule text and the staff's February 2026 C&DI is that it is not a per se material change.

Three points support that conclusion. First, Rule 201(t) Instruction 4 is a financial statement currency requirement, a timing rule that dictates which fiscal years’ financials must be presented, and is not framed as a materiality determination. Second, Rule 203(a)(2)’s reconfirmation check-box is conditional, applying only when an amendment “reflects material changes, additions or updates,” which would be surplusage if every amendment were treated as material. Third, the Division’s February 17, 2026 C&DI requires the Form C amendment with updated financials and the contemporaneous Form C-AR but pointedly does not say that reconfirmation must follow. The staff cites Instruction 4 to Rule 201(t) and Rule 202(a) for the filing obligations and leaves the reconfirmation analysis to the existing Rule 203(a)(2) and Rule 304(c) materiality standard.

First, Rule 201(t) Instruction 4 is a financial statement currency requirement — a timing rule that dictates which fiscal years' financials must be presented — and is not framed as a materiality determination.

Second, Rule 203(a)(2)'s reconfirmation check-box is conditional, applying only when an amendment “reflects material changes, additions or updates,” which would be surplusage if every amendment were treated as material.

Third, the Division's February 17, 2026 C&DI requires the Form C amendment with updated financials and the contemporaneous Form C-AR but pointedly does not say that reconfirmation must follow. The staff cites Instruction 4 to Rule 201(t) and Rule 202(a) for the filing obligations and leaves the reconfirmation analysis to the existing Rule 203(a)(2) and Rule 304(c) materiality standard.

The practical consequence is that an issuer may file a “straight” Form C/A with the updated annual financial statements without triggering reconfirmation, provided the new financials and any related disclosure do not introduce a material change to the offering terms or to the information previously provided to investors. If, however, the updated financials reveal information that a reasonable investor would consider important to the investment decision, the amendment “reflects material changes” within the meaning of Rule 203(a)(2), the issuer should check the reconfirmation box, and the intermediary should administer the Rule 304(c) reconfirmation process.

Assessing materiality: red flags that should drive a reconfirmation decision

Materiality under Reg CF follows the familiar securities law standard, namely whether there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider the information important in making an investment decision, and is necessarily fact-specific. In the context of an annual financial statement update, the diligence inquiry should focus on what the new financial statements show relative to what investors were previously told.

Several categories of disclosure routinely warrant treatment as material changes triggering reconfirmation. A newly disclosed going-concern uncertainty appearing for the first time in the auditor's or reviewer's report is a classic red flag, as are previously undisclosed material adverse trends in revenue, gross margin, or operating cash flow. Liquidity issues, including significant declines in cash position, covenant breaches, defaults, or new material indebtedness, generally warrant reconfirmation, as do changes in the issuer's intended use of proceeds or material changes in financial condition that would alter the prior disclosure narrative. Significant impairments, restatements of prior period figures, the loss of key customers or contracts, and the departure of key personnel disclosed in the updated financials or accompanying narrative similarly tend to cross the materiality threshold.

By contrast, where the updated financial statements largely roll forward prior disclosures, confirming previously reported trends without introducing new adverse facts, and presenting financial condition consistent with the narrative already provided to investors, a straight Form C/A consistent with Rule 203(a)(2) is appropriate, and the reconfirmation box need not be checked. When the call is close, the conservative posture, and the one most consistent with the investor-protection design of Rule 304(c), is to treat the amendment as material and run reconfirmation.

Practical guidance for issuers and intermediaries

For issuers, the spring filing cluster should be planned in advance. Counsel should confirm that the auditor or reviewer will deliver the updated annual financial statements in time to support both the Form C amendment necessary to satisfy Rule 201(t) and the Form C-AR required by Rule 202(a), each due on or about April 30 for calendar-year issuers. As the financials are finalized, counsel should compare the new disclosure to the existing Form C narrative and identify any items that may warrant reconfirmation, documenting the materiality analysis contemporaneously.

For intermediaries, the key is operational readiness. The platform should be prepared to administer the Rule 304(c) notice, five-business-day reconfirmation window, and cancellation-and-refund mechanics on short notice when a material Form C/A is filed, and to extend the offering deadline if necessary to provide a full reconfirmation window. Funding portals should also be alert to Rule 201(j)(3) and Rule 201(k) baseline disclosures regarding early closes, extensions, and the consequences of failing to reconfirm, all of which should remain prominent in the offering presentation.

Both issuer and intermediary counsel should also coordinate on progress updates under Rule 203(a)(3), which the staff's February 2026 C&DI specifically reminded issuers to keep current alongside the Form C amendment and Form C-AR when an offering crosses the 120-day mark.

Takeaway

The Division of Corporation Finance's February 17, 2026 C&DI confirms what the rule text already implied: a Reg CF issuer that needs to refresh its annual financial statements to continue an offering past the 120-day fiscal year-end mark must file a Form C amendment with updated financials and a contemporaneous Form C-AR, but that filing does not, by itself, trigger investor reconfirmation. Reconfirmation under Rules 203(a)(2) and 304(c) turns on whether the amendment reflects a “material change” to the offering terms or to the information previously provided, not on the mere act of amending. Where the updated financial statements roll forward existing disclosures without introducing material new information, a straight Form C/A is appropriate; where they reveal going-concern uncertainties, adverse financial trends, liquidity issues, or other developments that would matter to a reasonable investor, the issuer should check the reconfirmation box on Form C/A and the intermediary should run the full Rule 304(c) reconfirmation process. In every case, the materiality determination should be made deliberately and documented, and when in doubt, the protective course under Reg CF is to reconfirm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.