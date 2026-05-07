SEC Submits Rescission Of Climate-Related Disclosure Rules For OIRA Review

The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) recently updated its dashboard to disclose that the SEC had submitted a rulemaking titled “Rescission of Climate-Related Disclosure Rules” for review. Once the OIRA review is complete, the Commission will then consider whether to propose the contemplated rule changes and publish a release.

The SEC adopted the climate-related disclosure requirements in March 2024, and those rules were subsequently challenged in proceeding that were consolidated in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. In March 2025, the SEC announced that it had voted to discontinue its defense of the climate-related disclosure rules, and several months later, the SEC provided a status update to the Eighth Circuit indicating that the Commission did not intend to review or reconsider the climate-related disclosure rules. In September 2025, the Eighth Circuit ruled that the litigation should continue to be held in abeyance and that it was the SEC’s responsibility to determine whether the climate-related disclosure requirements will be rescinded, repealed, modified, or defended in litigation.