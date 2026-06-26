Collateral Exposure Of Non-Signatory Affiliates In Commercial Contracts

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Well-drafted commercial agreements identify the “Parties” clearly, define “Affiliates” separately, and specify any rights or obligations of party-affiliates in performance or enforcement provisions that apply only to them. Too often, however, commercial agreements use collective language—such as “ABC Company and its affiliates” or “ABC Company, collectively with its subsidiaries and other affiliates”—within the definition of “Parties.” When a business relationship deteriorates, such wording can create collateral exposure for non-signatory affiliates that may never have been intended parties to the agreement. Courts and arbitration panels are then left to decide, often years later and without contemporaneous evidence of the parties’ intent, whether those affiliates are bound.

The issue becomes more complicated when affiliate relationships change during the life of the agreement. Does “ABC Company and its affiliates” cover only affiliates existing at signing? What if ABC had none then? And does it extend to an affiliate formed or acquired later, while the agreement remains in effect?

The “Fixed” Affiliate Analysis

When an agreement uses language such as “ABC Company and its affiliates,” particularly without defining the word “affiliates” or specifying when affiliate status is measured, some courts have fixed that status as of the signing date. These courts rely on the contract’s ordinary meaning and read “and its affiliates” to refer only to entities that were then affiliated with the contracting party—such as parent, subsidiary, or sibling companies under common ownership or control. For those courts, that conclusion often ends the analysis.

The “Forward-Looking” Affiliate Analysis

Other courts take a more kinetic approach, assessing affiliate status when performance or compliance is at issue, rather than when the agreement was signed. They reason that affiliate changes are foreseeable, and contract interpretation should remain commercially reasonable, particularly where the agreement is of long-term duration.

Courts applying this approach often analyze the agreement for forward-looking terms. For example, when the agreement requires ongoing performance, these courts read its provisions holistically to determine whether later-formed or later-acquired affiliates were intended to be bound. These courts also make note of references to “successors” and “assigns” of the parties, as evidence that the parties anticipated changes in affiliate relationships.

Key Takeaways

A well-drafted agreement should identify the “Parties” with precision and separately define any “Affiliates” intended to be bound, including the extent of their rights or obligations. Because affiliate relationships can change over time, blanket phrases such as “ABC Company and its affiliates” may invite lengthy disputes over whether existing or future affiliates are covered, with results that may vary by jurisdiction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.