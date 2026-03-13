SEC Investor Advisory Committee To Meet On March 12

The SEC's Investor Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting on March 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET at the SEC's headquarters in Washington, D.C. The meeting will also be webcast on the SEC's website. The published agenda includes three topics: (1) public company disclosure reform; (2) fund proxy voting; and (3) consideration of a recommendation regarding the tokenization of equity securities.

Public Company Disclosure Reform

The morning session will feature a panel discussion that examines "whether there are opportunities to reduce unnecessary disclosure burdens on public companies without compromising investor protection and capital formation." According to the agenda, the panel will explore potential reforms that are on the SEC's agenda, including possible changes to quarterly reporting and amendments to Regulation S-K. The panel will feature the perspectives of academics, institutional investors with active management strategies and counsel advising public companies on potential reforms that could be made to the public disclosure framework.

Fund Proxy Voting

The afternoon agenda includes a panel on the proxy voting framework for funds, including persistent quorum challenges, retail participation trends, and the operational costs of current solicitation practices. The panelists will address "potential avenues for modernization within the context of existing regulatory protections" and will discuss fund proxy reform in the context of other efforts to provide effective ways of involving retail investors in proxy voting.

Potential Recommendation on Tokenization of Equity Securities

The Committee is expected to discuss and vote on recommendations regarding the tokenization of equity securities. The draft recommendation prepared by the Market Structure Subcommittee defines "tokenized equity securities" as crypto assets that meet the definition of equity securities under the federal securities laws. The draft outlines potential efficiencies associated with tokenization—such as atomic (or near-instantaneous) settlement and enhanced transparency into shareholder ownership—while also identifying potential risks relating to settlement mechanics, intermediary regulation, market structure protections, and investor safeguards.

Of particular relevance to public companies, the draft emphasizes that while reforms to existing regulations can be made in a manner necessary to facilitate tokenization of equity securities, the SEC should not compromise fundamental investor protection principles. It calls for clear disclosure regarding ownership rights, preservation of regulatory oversight of intermediaries, and protections designed to ensure investors receive best execution. The recommendation cautions against a blanket exemption from existing securities laws and instead contemplates either a limited innovation exemption or rule-by-rule reform through the public notice-and-comment process. For issuers exploring digital asset strategies or blockchain-based equity issuance, the Committee's deliberations may signal how the SEC could approach key policy issues regarding tokenized equity within the existing federal securities framework. If adopted, the recommendation could inform future Commission guidance or rulemaking concerning the issuance, ownership, and trading of tokenized equity securities.

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