Additional Updates To The SEC Staff's Financial Reporting Manual

On August 29, 2025, the staff of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance announced that an updated version of the Financial Reporting Manual has been posted to reflect i) additional real estate related and other miscellaneous revisions to conform to the May 20, 2020 amendments to the Regulation S-X Acquisition Rules, ii) revisions for amendments to MD&A, selected financial data and supplementary financial information, iii) revisions for changes to standards issued by the PCAOB and other clarifications related to independent accountants' involvement, and iv) other miscellaneous updates.

The relevant sections of the Financial Reporting Manual have been updated as of August 22, 2025, and June 30, 2025. These sections have been marked with a corresponding date tag (e.g., "Last updated: 8/22/2025") to identify the changes. A summary of the most recent changes can be found at the Financial Reporting Manual page. Note that the updates do not include changes for the following rulemaking: Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, Shell Companies, and Projections. For questions related to these amendments and rules, please contact the individual(s) listed within the rulemaking.

